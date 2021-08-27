American Horror Story creator responds to complaint about “gay pervert” characters

Ryan Murphy has clapped back at a hater who thinks he has a tendency to include “gay perverted addicts” in his work.
The writer, director and producer, best known for creating a number of classic LGBTQ+ series such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, Glee and Pose, celebrated the return of his horror anthology series American Horror Story this week after a two-year delay.
The 10th season, sub-titled Double Feature, focuses on a family who move to a coastal town in Massachusetts for a three-month trip, where the strange locals begin to make an unprecedented impact on their lives.
Gay Twitter were out in full force to welcome the series back onto our screens, although there was one fan who was unenthused with Murphy’s portrayal of the gay community.
Twitter user @CantReadMyJudas wrote: “Can Ryan Murphy write a season without [gay] perverted addicts??? I feel like he’s used this trope a million times.”
Murphy remained unbothered, however, as he responded: “I will always write gay perverted addicts, sorry.” RuPaul’s Drag Race star Adore Delano even chimed in, asking the creator if she can play one of the aforementioned perverted addicts, before saying: “I’ll play the evil mermaid who eats her pray after midnight.”
It wasn’t Murphy’s only clapback of the night.
In another tweet, a disgruntled user asked if there’s a “support group for people who would curbstomp Ryan Murphy if they saw him on the street but also watch every single of his stupid little shows?” to which he simply replied, “Let’s start one.”
Thankfully, Murphy didn’t dwell on the negative as he responded to various fans and their overwhelmingly positive feedback about the double premiere.
After one viewer hailed Double Feature as “one of the best premieres [American Horror Story] has ever had,” he thanked the fan for their feedback and said he’s been “working on this season since 2019,” adding: “Glad it’s out in the world.”
Double Feature will be split into two parts: Red Tide, which takes place by the sea, and Death Valley, which takes place by the sand.
The season sees the return of American Horror Story fan-favourites such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hare and Cody Fern.
New stars include Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robin Weigert, Chad Michaels, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson and Rebecca Dayan.
It was recently announced that Murphy and the FX network have plans for two more properties in the American Story franchise: American Love Story and American Sports Story. They will follow in the footsteps of American Horror Story, American Crime Story and American Horror Stories.
The first season of American Love Story will focus on the tragic romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette, while the first season of American Sports Story will explore the rise and fall of NFL player Aaron Hernandez.
Not only that, American Horror Stories will return for a second season after its well received seven-episode first season earlier this year.
Watch the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature here or below.