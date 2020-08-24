Amber Benson praises upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

“I would very much like to see Buffy in a diverse world. I think it would be a really amazing thing.”

Amber Benson has shared her thoughts on the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

In 2018, it was confirmed that a reboot of the widely-acclaimed fantasy drama – with a “black Buffy” – was in the works from Fringe writer Monica Owusu-Breen and original series creator Joss Whedon.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Benson said her initial reaction was of excitement because “Joss [Whedon] was involved, a woman of colour was going to be running the show, and Buffy was going to be a woman of colour,” adding: “I thought that was really important.”

The star, who played Tara McClay on the series, received international recognition for her same-sex romance with Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan); making history as the first long-term lesbian relationship on US television.

Although the series continued to break new ground for the LGBTQ+ community on the small screen, with the final season including the first ever lesbian sex scene on primetime, there was a significant lack of diversity.

“So Buffy – it had some diversity,” Benson continued. “But I feel like it could have had more. And that was just the time. That sort of onus wasn’t on the creative world to show the world in a diverse way. I would very much like to see Buffy in a diverse world. I think it would be a really amazing thing.”

The reboot was met with a mixed reception from fans and former cast members upon announcement. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who memorably played the iconic title character, said in an interview with PureWow: “Buffy was the story of the horrors of adolescence manifested through literal demons, and I think that was the beauty of it.

“Reboots are great when they’re introducing a new generation to something they haven’t seen before. But, to me, when you have a show that holds up and is still affecting people and still holds that level of importance, I’m not really sure you need a reboot. For me, it doesn’t work.”