Amazon will no longer sell books that describe the LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness

“We have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as mental illness.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon will stop selling books that portray the LGBTQ+ community as mentally ill in new public letter.

The popular e-commerce leader made the announcement after Republican officials Josh Hawley, Mike Braun, Mike Lee, Marco Rubio slammed the company for removing the book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.

“As a bookseller, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable.

“That said, we reserve the right not to sell certain content retailers make decisions about what selection question about When Harry Became Sally, we have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness,” the letter stated.

In a report from Codex Group LLC, 53% of all US book sales are from come from Amazon, as well as 80% of all ebooks.

The LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD praised the company’s decision to remove the anti-trans book in new statement.