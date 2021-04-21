Amazon Prime’s Steelers is a story for anyone who doesn’t feel like they belong

Later, Andrew states that the Steelers received backlash from some of their previous members for incorporating drag into the locker room. “They didn’t appreciate it, because they thought we were feeding into that gay stereotype, that gay men are only cissies or wanna play dress up in girls clothes,” he says, highlighting the internalised homophobia that is still rampant within all areas of sport. “Actually, they looked at it the wrong way, we were welcoming and promoting and congratulating people who are their own people; that they can be rugby players and they can be drag queens.” When we ask Simon and Nic to describe Andrew’s drag persona, everyone on call erupts into laughter. They both use the word “magnetic”.

Andrew chimes in: “Mind you, I’m not like Baga Chipz or any of them! I work in the finance and insurance industry, so you can imagine how uncreative that is. This was an opportunity for me and my two best friends to use this platform to create a space. Only recently, the gay community have been open to drag and and not associating it so much with the degree of masculinity. I think, throughout my time in the club, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more comfortable with myself. I’m not going to be pigeonholed into one category over another. When I’m on the pitch for rugby, I’m doing one job. When I’m in work for finance, I’m doing another job. When I’m with my friends or the drag scene, I’m doing something else. I like the fact that I don’t have to be one stereotype or one type of gay to fit into the community, whether that’s a bear or twink, whatever it might be. I’m creating my own space.”

Before we leave the call, I ask Nic, Simon and Andrew what they hope viewers will take away from the documentary. For Nic, she wants the LGBTQ+ community to know that the sporting world “can be a really inclusive place” that offers social connections, as well as a feeling of belonging. “I think that message has always been loud and clear,” says Nic. “Especially in rugby. It is a really tight knit community and there’s always a place for you.” Although homophobia is still prominent within rugby, take Australian player Israel Folau’s comments about the community ‘repenting for their sins’ as one of many examples, Simon wants “queer men and women to see that this is the beginning of a really exciting change.” He says: “I’ve come from the other side, as a closeted queer man in the sporting world, and the queer community has been so welcoming and helped me through.” Andrew echoes their sentiments, saying that queer youth don’t need to stay closeted to pursue their sporting dreams. “There are other avenues than just one queer aspect of our community that’s generally depicted or illustrated in media. This is another area that actually is available to the queer community. And, you know, we have every right to be in that space as anyone else.”

Steelers is now available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime. You can watch the trailer here or below.