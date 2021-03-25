Amazon Prime to release documentary about the world’s first gay and inclusive rugby club

“This story isn’t just for rugby fans, or even gay people. It’s a story for anyone who has felt like they don’t belong or isn’t living the life they want to be living.”

Amazon Prime have announced the release of Steelers, a documentary that follows the world’s first gay and inclusive rugby club.

Premiering on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on 16 April, the film tells the story of the Kings Cross Steelers as they compete against 60 other gay clubs in the Bingham Cup in Amsterdam.

Steelers focuses on three characters in the team who are overcoming personal issues in their lives.

This includes Nic Evans, a gay female coach and former international player for Wales, who is fighting misogyny in the male-dominated sport.

Simon Jones, a rugby fanatic, is “battling his own demons” after coming out, and aspiring drag queen Andrew McDowell teaches viewers to live authentically.

According to a synopsis from Amazon Prime, each of these characters will show how “this inclusive rugby community has helped people overcome their struggles in ways they never would have imagined.”

Martin Backlund, Head of Content at UK Prime Video, said Steelers is a “frank, honest and uplifting documentary that shows how a shared community can provide hope and a sense of belonging.”

He added: “I know Prime members in the UK and Ireland will be inspired by the personal stories within and the important issues it tackles.”

The documentary is the directorial debut for Australian journalist and former Steelers player Eammon Ashton-Atkinson.

He also wrote, filmed, edited, narrated and produced the feature with support from fellow Australian journalist Grace Tobin and Steelers player Jared Watmuff, while Zak Brilliant of Republic Film Distribution serves as the Executive Producer.

In a statement, Ashton-Atkinson said: “This story isn’t just for rugby fans, or even gay people. It’s a story for anyone who has felt like they don’t belong or isn’t living the life they want to be living.

“I hope this film inspires people to try something they may have been afraid of giving a go before. The fact that Prime Video will beam this documentary into homes across the UK is incredible.

“If this helps one person who may be suffering with their mental health, or helps someone from the LGBTQ+ community feel like they belong, then making this film will have all been worth it.”

You can watch the trailer for Steelers here or below.