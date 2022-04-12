Allison Ponthier is the queer country star rewriting the rules

Allison Ponthier is the jazz school dropout making her imprint on the music industry. The singer’s debut EP, Faking My Own Death, is a look into the resilient folk rocker’s mind. Its opening track, Cowboy, dawned on the star when she first met her girlfriend. After migrating from Texas to New York, Ponthier picked the big city over the quiet Bible Belt to pursue her dreams. As she ventured into her new environment, the artist found herself reevaluating her relationship with herself.

Encapsulated in a four-minute opener, Ponthier reels off a soothing track that falls somewhere a Phoebe Bridger’s confessional padded out with the country seal of Kacey Musgraves. “Born from the beige / These feelings made me feel strange /A neon sign /Not the only one of my kind,” she sings on Cowboy. Growing up in a small Texas town, Ponthier found herself sheltered from mainstream queer culture and a bigger part of herself. “Coming out is really difficult. Everyone has different circumstances. For me, it was a long, slow burn,” she tells GAY TIMES.

Now, years later, she admits she had been with her girlfriend for five years, but things weren’t always that straightforward. Then closeted, Ponthier “struggled” to understand her newfound feelings. It wasn’t until the pair were hanging out together listening to queer artists, notable St Vincent, that the singer began to make sense of her sexuality. “[My girlfriend] said something along the lines of ‘this is a song only a queer person could write for the person that they were in love with’. That really stuck with me and that’s when I wrote Cowboy.’

Almost five years since her move to New York, Ponthier has emerged as a fast-rising singer-songwriter capturing her experiences in dynamic storytelling. We sat down with the American artist to hear more about her brand new single, Autopilot, and secretive sophomore project.

Allison, hello! How is your day going?

Good! This single has been a product of literally a year of work. I’m really happy with how everything has gone. We wrote it like a year ago and the music video, we worked on for literally 6 months to get it to where it is. That’s kind of like my curse. Everything I make just takes so much time.

Your song Cowboy has been labelled one of your biggest hits. It’s a brilliant coming of age track that digs into your identity and who you are. Where did that idea come from?

I came out when I was around 21 and it was one of those things where I didn’t know what being gay was until I was a teenager. Coming out for me was a long process because I just didn’t see it around, I was friends with lots of out lesbians that were in relationships or even lesbians that were older than me. I ended up moving to New York very last minute and was very unprepared, and did not have enough money. When I moved there it really made me reassess who I was. When you move somewhere new and you don’t have the pressure of everyone you grew up around, you can learn more about yourself and you feel more comfortable.

You can from the Bible Belt and moved to New York City at a young age. Did moving to a new location allow you a fresh start to address your identity?

Yeah! I’m from North Texas. I grew up there my whole childhood and was extremely sheltered from things that would have helped me be more comfortable in myself. I was just a really weird kid and not even in a quirky way. I really struggled to make friends. I really wanted to move to New York. When I decided to move, I was fully unprepared in every way and there were many times when I had to make some magic happen and do a bunch of random jobs to stay there.

I always knew I wanted to be there and I thought that moving there would fix all my problems as most young people do. I just didn’t have the foresight to realise that your problems follow you, if you’re not ready to deal with them they will stay with you until it’s time. When I moved to New York, I realised everyone is like the coolest person in their town. I was still figuring myself out so that’s how that element of “Cowboy” came to be.

Your song Harshest Critic is really insightful. As an artist in a social media age, have you found a way to navigate through the endless comments and feedback on your art?

Oh definitely! I feel like I’ve lived a bunch of different lives. I’ve done a bunch of different things and I think part of being someone who is out there for consumption. People want to make you be one thing or they want you to have one thing and I really struggled with that for a long time. I’ve always wanted to do a million things and that’s why I love being an artist so much. I get to be a writer for a music video, I get to act, I get to sing, I get to do interviews.

If there’s one struggle I’ve had on social media, it’s that I love doing everything. I really care about making different kinds of art and I am so much more than just one thing. I’m just going to keep trying to do a bunch of stuff and hope that people buy it because it’s what I love. I’m not going to stop doing all the things that I love just because I want people to take me seriously.