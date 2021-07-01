All Stars 6 just delivered one of the most hilarious and sickening Drag Race episodes ever

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 was an absolute knockout.

Following Jiggly Caliente’s elimination last week (still sad about that, by the way), the 11 remaining contestants were tasked with writing and starring in a commercial that promotes their ‘side hustles’.

The contestants were split into three teams: Rent a Queen (A’Keria C. Davenport, Ginger Minj, Jan and Silky Nutmeg Ganache), for people who need a stranger to fill in for a special occasion; Fix-It-Bitch (Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia), self-explanatory; and Exor-Size Queens (Eureka, Kylie Sonique Love and Scarlet Envy), for people who need their demons, literally, to sashay away.

Filming the commercials was motherfucking chaos – in the best possible way. Eureka stole the show from Kylie and Scarlet as an Exorcist-inspired hellion, Yara continued to provide the kook as a queen with too much sausage in her sandwich, and Trinity paid tribute to Naomi Smalls with some dangerous cliff-hangers.

The challenge boasted some heartfelt moments too, with both Trinity and Silky trying to rectify their past mistakes. During season six’s acting challenges, Trinity continuously flubbed her lines and failed to well, locate the camera, so this was her chance to show the comediennes of her original season (Bianca Del Rio, BenDeLaCreme, Darienne Lake) that she can go toe-to-toe with the heavy-hitters.

For Silky, it’s clear the toxic fandom have negatively impacted her confidence. The Reverend received a slew of racist hate from so-called ‘fans’ during her original stint due to her boisterous personality, with some sociopathic trolls even sending death threats to her family. Trying to reverse the impression those hateful viewers had on her the first time around, Silky took a backseat in the challenge and even sacrificed the little lines she had to allow her co-stars to shine. It was heartbreaking to see, and really stressed the amount of impact the aforementioned trolls have on the mental state of these queens, who are just trying to live authentically and deliver some brilliant television. Silky, you’re perfect the way you are.

On the runway, the queens rudeemed past ensembles from their original seasons. Most contestants chose a look from one of their previous runway walks, while Scarlet and Jan elevated their entrance outfits and Yara and Trinity provided us with the 2021 edition of their promos. Fix-It-Bitch won the challenge – deservedly so! – with RuPaul blessing Trinity with her first ever challenge win. (Bianca would be so proud!) Due to Eureka’s demonic stage presence, Exor-Size Queens made it through while all four members of Rent a Queen faced the chop.