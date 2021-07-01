All Stars 6 just delivered one of the most hilarious and sickening Drag Race episodes ever

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 was an absolute knockout.
Following Jiggly Caliente’s elimination last week (still sad about that, by the way), the 11 remaining contestants were tasked with writing and starring in a commercial that promotes their ‘side hustles’.
The contestants were split into three teams: Rent a Queen (A’Keria C. Davenport, Ginger Minj, Jan and Silky Nutmeg Ganache), for people who need a stranger to fill in for a special occasion; Fix-It-Bitch (Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia), self-explanatory; and Exor-Size Queens (Eureka, Kylie Sonique Love and Scarlet Envy), for people who need their demons, literally, to sashay away.
Filming the commercials was motherfucking chaos – in the best possible way. Eureka stole the show from Kylie and Scarlet as an Exorcist-inspired hellion, Yara continued to provide the kook as a queen with too much sausage in her sandwich, and Trinity paid tribute to Naomi Smalls with some dangerous cliff-hangers.
The challenge boasted some heartfelt moments too, with both Trinity and Silky trying to rectify their past mistakes. During season six’s acting challenges, Trinity continuously flubbed her lines and failed to well, locate the camera, so this was her chance to show the comediennes of her original season (Bianca Del Rio, BenDeLaCreme, Darienne Lake) that she can go toe-to-toe with the heavy-hitters.
For Silky, it’s clear the toxic fandom have negatively impacted her confidence. The Reverend received a slew of racist hate from so-called ‘fans’ during her original stint due to her boisterous personality, with some sociopathic trolls even sending death threats to her family. Trying to reverse the impression those hateful viewers had on her the first time around, Silky took a backseat in the challenge and even sacrificed the little lines she had to allow her co-stars to shine. It was heartbreaking to see, and really stressed the amount of impact the aforementioned trolls have on the mental state of these queens, who are just trying to live authentically and deliver some brilliant television. Silky, you’re perfect the way you are.
On the runway, the queens rudeemed past ensembles from their original seasons. Most contestants chose a look from one of their previous runway walks, while Scarlet and Jan elevated their entrance outfits and Yara and Trinity provided us with the 2021 edition of their promos. Fix-It-Bitch won the challenge – deservedly so! – with RuPaul blessing Trinity with her first ever challenge win. (Bianca would be so proud!) Due to Eureka’s demonic stage presence, Exor-Size Queens made it through while all four members of Rent a Queen faced the chop.
Although Ginger had no business being in the bottom WHATSOEVER, the team’s placement came as no surprise. It was… messy. In Untucked, all four bottoms launched their bids to stay in the competition, before Trinity called them out for not condragulating her. Later, Trinity – one of the best lip-syncers in Drag Race herstory, facts are facts – took to the stage and waited for her lip-sync opponent. After the veil lifted to ruveal… no one, Trinity’s season six sister Laganja Estranja jump-shablam-d (did we get that right?) onto the stage in an epic tribute to her original Drag Race entrance. C’mon Gay Twitter, get on [insert gif-making website here] and provide us with those memes.
In one of the most riveting lip-sync smackdowns in herstory, Trinity and Laganja performed the splits, kicks, flips and a plethora of other sickening tricks to the beat of Dua Lipa’s acclaimed dance-pop anthem Physical. If you felt the ground shake, it was the collective screaming of gays across the globe. Not a joke, just a fact. Although the performance was double shantay-worthy, RuPaul declared Laganja as the winner – basically inviting her back for All Stars 7 in the process. We want it, she wants it, RuPaul obviously wants it – where’s the disconnect here?! Following her win, Laganja flipped her lipstick and revealed Silky’s name.
As she sashayed away from the competition, Silky delivered a powerful speech to her sisters and left us all sobbing in the process. “Damn girl! I just wanna say this. I pray this prayer every morning, to be the head, not the tail, the beginning, not the end, the peacemaker, not the drama, and all things shall be added unto you. So, thank you,” she said, before adding: “And I ain’t mad at y’all as long as you give me $10. Thank you, guys.” In line with past weeks, Mama Ru later informed Silky that her time on the season is far from over.
With genuinely laugh-out-loud (and heartfelt) moments in the maxi-challenge, some sickening runway presentations and a lip-sync showdown for the ages, this was, without a doubt, one of the best episodes in the herstory of RuPaul’s Drag Race. That headline wasn’t clickbait, honey, we meant it. After season 13 spanned 190 weeks and the first season of Drag Race Down Under caused controversy with racist scandals and more, it looks like Drag Race is back on top form, and we cannot wait to see what transpires next…
On next week’s episode, the contestants will be headlining the All Stars 6 Hall of Fame Halftime Show, and another queen will get… the chop. The first three episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 are now available to stream in the UK on WOW Presents Plus and Netflix.