All-male The Pirates of Penzance is a delightfully camp reworking of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operetta – review

It’s a show with a handful of wonderful moments. Whether we’re witnessing the initial arrival of the young maidens, or the imaginative use of limited props and effects to create the illusion of the pirates’ ship sailing the seas, or simply watching David McKechnie effortlessly deliver patter song ‘I am the very model of a modern Major-General’, this is a performance full of enjoyable set-pieces which really stayed with us. Additionally, we would be doing a disservice to Alan Richardson if we didn’t highlight his star turn as Mabel – the sheer strength and range of his falsetto is worth the admission price alone.

We’re aware that operetta may be an acquired taste and won’t be for everyone – but this is a very entertaining, lighthearted and accessible way to experience it. We did have some reservations that there may be moments where the humour relied on seeing men playing women but this is not the case at all – the female roles are very much presented authentically; the punchline is never that the character is a man in a dress. What we have here is a warm, enjoyable and amusing revival – one we’d gladly recommend.

GAY TIMES gives The Pirates of Penzance – 4/5

