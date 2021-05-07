All I Know So Far is that Pink just released her best music video ever

Pink has released a blockbuster music video for All I Know So Far, and it features special guest stars including – wait for it! – Judith Light and Cher.

In the cinematic visual for the track, which is named after her upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, the pop icon reads a bedtime story to her daughter, Cover Me In Sunshine hit-maker Willow Sage Hart.

Pink tells the story of her life, from her rebellious childhood to the trials and tribulations in her relationship with husband Carey Hart. Cher, one of Pink’s most high-profile stans, makes a special guest appearance in the night sky.

Judith Light also stars as an older version of Pink. The actress tries to guide a younger version of the entertainer from making mistakes, before embracing current era Pink after she’s been dragged through hell and back.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video references several iconic eras throughout Pink’s illustrious career, including her R&B-influenced debut Can’t Take Me Home, her pop-rock sophomore album M!ssundaztood and 2008’s Funhouse.

Speaking with Fleur East on Hits Radio Breakfast, Pink dived into the writing process for All I Know So Far; calling it “nerve-wracking” but exciting because the song, which was written for Willow, depicts her life story.

“I was put under zero pressure to try and encapsulate my life in three minutes,” she said. “So, that’s what I did. I wrote a letter to Willow and put it to a melody.”

All I Know So Far is the second single from Pink’s upcoming live album of the same name following Cover Me In Sunshine, which is currently smashing in Australia and several other European territories.

You can watch the incredible video for All I Know So Far here or below.