All four Drag Race champions from 2020 to perform at WOWIE Awards

This year’s WOWIE Awards will feature performances from all four of the RuPaul’s Drag Race champions of 2020.

Taking place 4 December at 8pm, the ceremony will be streamed live for the first time in history on the WOW Presents YouTube Channel.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, from Drag Race season 10 (and 11), and Heidi N Closet, from 12, will be on hosting duties – so this won’t be one to miss.

Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, Priyanka and Envy Peru will also showcase why they won each of their respective crowns with jaw-dropping performances.

The Frock Destroyers will premiere the highly-anticipated music video for Her Majesty, their first single since Break Up Bye Bye, which will be included on the debut album Frock4Life.

The WOWIE Awards will be celebrating “the best in artistry, activism, entertainment, and more from 2020.” The winners will be decided after weeks of voting by fans.

If you miss the ceremony, don’t fret, because it will be uploaded in full to WOW Presents Plus after the initial broadcast.

