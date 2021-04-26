Alabama may become fifth state to enact trans youth sports ban

Alabama Republican governor, Kay Ivey, has signed a bill prohibiting trans athletes from participating in public school sporting events.

House Bill 391 was recently signed into law after passing a motion to be read a third time with a landslide vote of 25-5 in support of the legislation.

The bill states it will allow athletic “competition by one biological gender against another prohibited unless the event specifically includes both genders” which directly bans male and female trans participants.

The publicly available outline of the law offers greater insight into the details of the proposed law. A reoccurring aspect in the bill’s summary relates to the “physical differences between biological males and biological females”.

House Bill 391 states separate athletic teams are necessary due to the athletes’ biological sex and to help “reduces the chance of injury to biological female athletes and promotes sex equality”.

Public K-12 schools must not compete, support, or sponsor events exclusively available for males who are not “biological male as indicated on a birth certificate” or participate in athletic events exclusively for females who are “not biological female” as indicated on a birth certificate.

The law later clarifies the House Bill will not apply to athletic events where “biological males and biological females” are permitted to participate.

The summary of the law continuously leans on biological makeup to defend its proposed legislation but does not explain how biological sex will be defined.

The lack of specified details is concerning as the House Bill could lead to invasive legislation and genital screenings.

Earlier this year Representative Greg Steube recently introduced bill H.R. 426, which is more commonly known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2021.

Similar concerns arose regarding the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act as the bill doesn’t offer an explanation of how a student’s “reproductive biology” would be checked, but it does not rule out any possibility of screenings or exams.