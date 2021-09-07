Aesop is giving away free queer books to support LGBTQ+ stories

Following the cancellation of London Pride 2021, Aesop will be filling two of their stores with LGBTQ+ literature to celebrate the community.

The brand has announced plans to clear the shelves of two of its most prominent stores and fill them with content by LGBTQ+ authors and allies from all over the world.

Both the Soho and Borough branches in London will see the changes from 5 to 12 September and those visiting the stores will be able to take home a complimentary book of their choice – regardless of purchase.

It follows a similar move in the Americas, which Adam Kakembo, the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, said was one of its “most unique activations yet”.

Kakembo added: “We are not simply changing our logo or launching a Pride-themed collection, this multi-layer gesture of generosity is aimed at supporting our LGBTQIA+ staff, customers, independent queer-owned books stores and the communities within these three cities.

“As a company committed to building a diverse,inclusive, and equitable culture, we are mindful of the heinous crimes, discrimination, and oppression of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.”