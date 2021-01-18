Adult performer Matthew Camp’s home set ablaze in suspected hate crime

“I survived. I will not be silenced.”

Matthew Camp’s home has been set ablaze in a suspected hate crime.

The adult performer, who has become a prominent fixture in the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, was asleep with a friend when it was torched last Thursday (14 January).

In a statement posted to Instagram, Camp told his followers: “An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside.

“I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.”

Camp, who recently starred alongside The Cock Destroyers in Slag Wars, said he’s “living day to day trying to piece together what’s left” and thanked his followers in the “fight to keep our queer families safe”.

Alongside surveillance photos of the attack taking place, Camp later tweeted: “This is what hate looks like. 5:09am they poured gasoline on my home while I was I sleeping and set it ablaze. I survived. I will not be silenced.”

Following the attack, a GoFundMe page was launched for Camp.

“Outside of his work as a queer content creator, activist, and artist, Matt has spent years empowering and supporting sex workers, the queer community, and outsiders in need,” the page reads.

“We’re asking for help to give Matt the chance to rebuild his life and replace some of his belongings as he attempts to recover from this horrendous event.”

According to the statement, the arsonist – who still hasn’t been identified – will be tried for attempted murder. As of writing, over $30,000 has been raised of the $60,000 target.