Adele showcases her comedic skills in new SNL promo

Adele is adding comedian queen to her list of iconic talents.
The Rolling in the Deep singer and the team at SNL have recently dropped two promos for her upcoming hosting gig ahead of Saturday’s episode.
In the clip, the Grammy-winning artist is paired with musical guest H.E.R and Kate McKinnon and pokes fun at who will be performing.
The pop icon states: “Hi I’m Adele and I’m hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.”
Kate then jumps in to ask “With her or her?”. The three playfully fight for the spotlight jumping in front of each as they get closer to the camera.
A second clip features the beloved British talent delivering an American accent after Kate attempts to give a cockney accent.
Adele first announced she would be hosting SNL on Monday with an Instagram post, stating: “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-everr hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!”
She continued: “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.”
Adele then discusses how the hosting gig is a full-circle moment for her career.
“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!,” she says.
The singer also touches on H.E.R’s upcoming performance and opens up about her excitement, saying: “I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”
Watch the promos below.
