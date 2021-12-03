Adele reveals she can’t watch Real Housewives as her “brain will die”

Adele paid a visit to Nikkie de Jager where the two gossiped and drank wine in a video that is sure to go down in the meme history books.

As part of the makeup artist’s Power of Makeup series, Adele had half her face painted by Nikkie and the other half left bare to show – you guessed it – the power of makeup.

During the 30-minute-long video, the pair discuss everything from music, to makeup to… Love Island.

“I can’t bear that show,” the All Night Parking singer said. “My son’s dad loves that and I remember trying to get into it while I was home doing shows… I couldn’t believe it! They’re all having sex on TV!”

Adele has a similar distaste for the Real Housewives franchise, which she said she can’t watch because “my brain will die”.

“Also I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long,” she explained.

She revealed that “one time” she watched an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, “when they were all literally killing each other, but it was too much – I can’t.”

The 33-year-old was then told about Temptation Island, a Dutch show which sees contestants do all sorts of wild things.

Hearing about it, Adele responded: “People will do anything to be famous, it’s insane!”

This led into a discussion of what being famous is really like, with Adele telling Nikkie that “it’s really not” as glamorous as people think.

“Fame is such a rare thing to happen that it’s hopeful for a lot of people… it gives people a lot of hope,” she said. “But just because you have a successful career doesn’t mean your life is successful, it’s hard to get a balance and it’s quite terrifying living those things out in public.”