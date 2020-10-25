Adele makes her hilarious debut on Saturday Night Live

Queen Adele is ready for her close up!

Adele made her SNL debut last night and simply wowed with her comedic skills and throwback performances of some of her biggest hits.

In her opening monologue, the songstress jokes about her highly anticipated music comeback, stating: “Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host, like ‘why isn’t she the musical guest?'”

She continued: ” There’s a couple of reasons, my album is not finished and I’m scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six, and just see what happens.”

When Adele first announced she would be hosting SNL, late last week, the new’s sparked speculation that she would also be dropping new music.

Adele then went on to poke fun at her recent weight loss, saying: ” And I know I look really, really different since you last saw but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and could only bring half of me and this is the half that I chose.”