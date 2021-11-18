Adele is unlikely to tour for new album 30 as it “doesn’t sit right” with her

Adele has revealed that she is unlikely to go on tour in support of her new album as it “doesn’t sit right” with her.

The 33-year-old is set to release her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, on 19 November.

Easy On Me marked her first release since the disco-inspired Water Under the Bridge, the fourth single from her critically-acclaimed record 25.

Adele has previously toured for each one of her albums, though fans shouldn’t expect to see her hit the road again anytime soon.

Speaking to John Mayer for SiriusXM Hits 1, the Hometown Glory hitmaker explained that waiting until 2023 to tour an album released in 2021 “doesn’t sit right” with her.

“This album, well, no – probably not,” she said in response to being asked if a tour is imminent. “I’d love to, do you know what? I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring.”

She continued: “But, you know, in COVID and also Angelo really enjoyed the last tour – he came everywhere and he loved it and stuff like that.

“Every time I’ve gone to the studio when I was making this, I’d be like ‘I’ve got to go to work’ and he’d be like ‘Why don’t I come? Where are we going? What are you doing?’ you know?”

Adele acknowledged that touring is easier for her these days as playing to larger crowds of people at once means she doesn’t have to do as many shows.