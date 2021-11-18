Adele is unlikely to tour for new album 30 as it “doesn’t sit right” with her

Adele has revealed that she is unlikely to go on tour in support of her new album as it “doesn’t sit right” with her.
The 33-year-old is set to release her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, on 19 November.
Easy On Me marked her first release since the disco-inspired Water Under the Bridge, the fourth single from her critically-acclaimed record 25.
Adele has previously toured for each one of her albums, though fans shouldn’t expect to see her hit the road again anytime soon.
Speaking to John Mayer for SiriusXM Hits 1, the Hometown Glory hitmaker explained that waiting until 2023 to tour an album released in 2021 “doesn’t sit right” with her.
“This album, well, no – probably not,” she said in response to being asked if a tour is imminent. “I’d love to, do you know what? I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring.”
She continued: “But, you know, in COVID and also Angelo really enjoyed the last tour – he came everywhere and he loved it and stuff like that.
“Every time I’ve gone to the studio when I was making this, I’d be like ‘I’ve got to go to work’ and he’d be like ‘Why don’t I come? Where are we going? What are you doing?’ you know?”
Adele acknowledged that touring is easier for her these days as playing to larger crowds of people at once means she doesn’t have to do as many shows.
“So I did really actually want to and I got into the swing of it last time and obviously I got up to stadiums and stuff like that which, without sounding spoilt, it’s easier because it’s less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in places because people need to put up and down the shows, the stage,” she said. “But yeah, it doesn’t sit right with me putting an album out this year and then touring it in 2023.”
Mayer then asked Adele if a delayed tour could coincide with her fifth album’s release, which Adele joked “would probably be in about eight years”.
The singer-songwriter took to Twitter on 17 November to tease fans with a performance of 30’s penultimate track, To Be Loved, which Chris Willman of Variety said may include “one of the best vocals anyone has ever recorded.”
Adele’s tweet instantly went viral, garnering 260,000 likes in just 16 hours – quickly becoming a fan favourite.
All three of Adele’s albums have gone number one in the UK, racking up an impressive 37 weeks at the top spot between them.
Three of her singles – Someone Like You, Hello and Easy On Me – have also peaked atop the chart.
Adele is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century, with 25 being the fastest-selling album of all time in the UK and selling three million copies faster than any other record.
30 will be released on 19 November.
