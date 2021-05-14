Adam Rippon tapped to host new Olympics coverage series

2021 has been a monumental year for the former sports star. Back in February, Rippon revealed that he and his now-fiancé, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, were engaged.

Rippon and Kajaala proposed to each other while they were staying in Finland this winter.

The gold medallist wrote: “JP and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it.

“I was there for a little over two months. While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy.

“And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and “help” him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he’s building.

“So, in between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. “duh!” We got engaged”.

We can’t wait to see Rippon’s magnetic personality and comedic genius shine this summer on Twitter.