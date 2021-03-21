Adam Lambert reveals he’s working on a brand new stage musical

“I can tell you that… it definitely is rock and roll, though”

Pop superstar Adam Lambert has revealed that he’s working on his very own musical in a new interview.

While stopping by the Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity podcast, the 39-year-old opened up about the project and what fans can expect.

“With this musical, I got paired up with amazing songwriters so I’m approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it’s still a musical,” he said.

“And I can’t say too much right now because we haven’t really announced what it is or how it’s going to be, but I’m collaborating with some great people.

In regards to the subject matter of the musical, Lambert kept his lips sealed but he did give us an insight on when the musical will take place.

“I can tell you that… it definitely is rock and roll, though! Musically it’s pretty diverse, but it’s the life story of an actual person and it’s not me! And majority of the story takes place in the 70s,” he revealed.