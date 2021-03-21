Adam Lambert reveals he’s working on a brand new stage musical

“I can tell you that… it definitely is rock and roll, though”
Pop superstar Adam Lambert has revealed that he’s working on his very own musical in a new interview.
While stopping by the Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity podcast, the 39-year-old opened up about the project and what fans can expect.
“With this musical, I got paired up with amazing songwriters so I’m approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it’s still a musical,” he said.
“And I can’t say too much right now because we haven’t really announced what it is or how it’s going to be, but I’m collaborating with some great people.
In regards to the subject matter of the musical, Lambert kept his lips sealed but he did give us an insight on when the musical will take place.
“I can tell you that… it definitely is rock and roll, though! Musically it’s pretty diverse, but it’s the life story of an actual person and it’s not me! And majority of the story takes place in the 70s,” he revealed.
Lambert also gave some tea regarding the 2018 film A Star Is Born and the part he auditioned for.
“I auditioned for that part in A Star Is Born [Ramon, Ally’s best friend],” he explained.
“It was so funny to me because they told me about it ‘She’s going to have like a gay best friend’ and I was like ‘Okay, that could be cute’ and then I got the script and it was like… he was a Latino character.
“You know his name was Latino, a lot of the slang was using, was calling her ‘Mami’ and all this stuff and I was like ‘now how is this going to work?’ Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part.”
Lambert, first rose to fame during his time on American Idol, winning the hearts of viewers with his incredible vocals and unapologetic style.
In 2009 the American singer-songwriter publicly came out in 2009. Since then he has gone on to became the first openly gay man to top the US album charts and toured the world as the frontman of Queen.
We can’t wait to see what else Adam Lambert has in store.