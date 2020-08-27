Adam All is eradicating the gender boundaries of drag one pink suit at a time

It’s so inspiring. To me, you’re the RuPaul of the London drag king community. People need to know about this. It’s innovative.

Apple is quite astonishing. I just think she’s really rather genius. Between us we have really quite a strong skill set, in terms of getting something out like this. Honestly, the main center of BoiBox has always been the welcoming family atmosphere and trying to make it as accessible, in every sense of the term, as possible. Given what we could have and what we couldn’t, it was always about putting the party first and giving them an experience they could feel happy and comfortable in, but would learn in and come back to. Where that’s been our aim and aesthetic from the start, I think that’s been one of the main reasons we’ve carried on for this long. It’s a family. There really wasn’t a dedicated drag king night of any form, in London or across the UK at that time. There had been pop-ups but nothing substantial lasted, which was true for a long long time. I think it’s to do again with how the AFAB part of our community is supported or not supported, recognised or not recognised, and how we’ve learned to support or not support each other. I’m hoping that the drag king movement will be part of the turn around of that. It’s time, it’s work, it’s persistence and it’s proof. Allowing people to understand it is just as important.

Drag is so liberating. I think drag definitely helped me find that space within me, I was able to be masculine and not get rid of my feminine side. It didn’t have to be the whole of me. I was wondering what effect it had on you?

I came out as non-binary when I was 20, so before I started working as a drag king, but I had dressed in drag and definitely used drag to explore my masculinity in my late teens – which was certainly a time when I was looking at gender identity. I knew I sort of didn’t fit in the “woman” box and that it didn’t work for me. I didn’t know the term non-binary at the time so I was really struggling in the world of trans or not trans. If you don’t have the language and you can’t meet the people, then how do you know where to put yourself? What drag has done for me is allow me the release, a release from the absurdity of the gender binary system that we live under and the damage that it does to people psychologically across the board and how restrictive it is, in terms of our development as people and as a community and society. If I couldn’t scream and shout about it by putting on a pink suit, singing a silly song and doing a split, then I don’t really know what I would do. It has to come out somehow, at least it’s coming out in a nice fluffy way!

Men have to get over themselves and relinquish the fact that I look super hot dressed as a bloke.

I think at this point in time, there’s more ground to cover, more balls to smash, more doors to smash in for AFAB performers performing as drag kings, than there are for drag queens, which are now seen as quite liberally, a standard thing you would expect to see. There were drag queens on our telly growing up. There were comic performances by women, of men, when we were going up, but we just didn’t see them as often. It was always so damning and also very damaging. They were punching up but in a way that was just picking holes, it wasn’t reclaiming anything. There were lots of people who were very well respected, like Hinge and Bracket; a very well respected performance duo that people thought were hilarious. It wasn’t, ‘Haha, a man in a dress!’ after the first 30 seconds and we’ve never had that for a drag king, ever.

I feel like growing up I never saw anyone taking it seriously, so I couldn’t take it seriously.

It’s not taken seriously, but I think if you ask – and I’m going to use this term loosely – women in comedy, they’ll tell you the same thing. They’re not taken seriously until it becomes serious and they’re a headline act. It’s a much harder journey. You have to play one of the lads for a long time. You have to put up with a lot of sexist jokes and being a token on the line for a long time. I felt that as drag king certainly, so it’s not limited to the queer community, it’s not limited to drag, it’s not limited to queer AFAB – it’s across the board. It’s the battle and journey that we have to take to get to a place where people fully appreciate how interesting and nuanced what we’re trying to say and do is. Also, men have to get over themselves and relinquish the fact that I look super hot dressed as a bloke.