10 actresses you didn’t know were LGBTQ+

Chyler Leigh

Identifies as: LGBTQ+

Known for: Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy, That 80’s Show

Last year, Leigh chose to speak out about her sexuality for the first time. In an essay posted to Creating Change, an LGBTQ+ organisation she co-founded, the actress said the coming out journey of her Supergirl character Alex Danvers helped her come to terms with her own sexuality. The actress helped bring a lesbian storyline to the DC adaption of Supergirl since Supergirl’s 2015 debut. She has since reprised the role on various Arrowverse productions such as Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

In her powerful essay, the actress revealed how she felt a connection between her character and herself. “I personally felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” she wrote. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own.”

Rosario Dawson

Identifies as: LGBTQ+

Known for: Jane The Virgin, Marvel’s Luke Cage

Alongside her sints across film, one of Dawson’s most notable moments on the small-screen was her impactful role as Jane Ramos in seasons 5 and 6 of Jane The Virgin. Dawson played the love interest to central character Petra. The show was a hit and was well due some LGBTQ+ inclusion and, sure enough, we soon got Jane Ramos. While fans were concerned the character would be written off in either a trope death or theatrical exit, Ramos’ character, fortunately, gets a happily ever after as she as Petra end up together.

Dawson has not opted to label her sexuality, but in an interview with Bustle (in 2020), the actress highlight how fans thought she had come out in 2018, following a celebratory LGBTQ+ Instagram post. During the interview, she took the time to correct the record. “People kept saying that I [came out] … I didn’t do that,” she told Bustle. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

Anna Kendrick

Identifies as: Bisexual

Known for: Twilight, Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favour

There has long been speculation when it comes to Anna Kendrick. Many of called out the actress being queerbaiting while others have argued that celebrities do not have to publicly label themselves. However, in 2018, some answers were offered as the Pitch Perfect actress opened up about her sexual fluidity. While taking part of a press tour for A Simple Favour (alongside Blake Lively), Kendrick revealed how she found similarities between Lively’s character Emily. Speaking to Pride Out, she explained how, like Emily, she is “very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality.”

The actress also recalled experiencing her first same-sex kiss in high school while at a party and “boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness.” However, the star expanded about her romantic experiences with women, saying: “I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady, which isn’t saying it could never happen to me.”

Tessa Thompson

Identifies as: Bisexual

Known for: Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, Men In Black: International, Creed

The rise of Tessa Thompson has been hard to miss. The actress has landed some killer roles as Nyla Adrose in the movie For Colored Girls, Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and HBO’s Westworld.

Alongside being a kickass figure in Marvel, it looks like Valkyrie will be part of the new wave of representation on the big screen. In fact, it’s been rumoured a cut scene from Thor: Ragnarok confirmed Valkyrie’s bisexuality. The character’s sexuality is made clear in the comics but is yet to make its way into the movies. This representation is something Tessa has also pushed for. During Comic-Con in 2019, the actress updated fans on progress. “As a new king, she needs to find her queen. That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted,” she told the crowd.

Away from her character, Thompson came out as bisexual in 2018. In an interview with Porter Magazine, the actress gave details about her sexuality. “I can take things for granted because of my family — it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be,” she said. “I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”