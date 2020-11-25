ABC hires its first non-binary actor for a lead role in crime TV series

Jesse James Keitel has become the first non-binary lead to appear on primetime TV.

The new Big Sky regular landed the role of Jerrie Kennedy; a kidnapping victim who is an aspiring musician, sex worker, and also happens to be non-binary.

Jesse’s (she/them) importance to the show is made clear during the pilot as they are the first character to be attacked and, later, also kidnapped.

Speaking to The Advocate, the actor explained that the character originally had a different outline. Before redrafting the role, Keitel’s character was a “cis gay man who dressed in drag to turn tricks at the truck stop.” The character took a bit of reshaping before it reached its current version. Keitel admits the show “really shifted the role because of me.”

Non-binary representation across TV has been something we’ve seen continually grow and with Keitel’s new role on Big Sky, we can only hope for more series network regulars.

Speaking on the topic of representation, the non-binary actor explained how much it matters to them. “[TV is] the most powerful medium we have right now,” they said. “It’s accessible to so many people, people who normally wouldn’t get to experience a person like this.”

Keitel has also appeared on the LGBTQ+ Netflix romance hit Alex Strangelove and the comedy series Younger.

Taking to Instagram, the actor gave an online preview into their new character, Jesse. The thankful caption of the post said: “Meet Jerrie Kennedy. I am so profoundly grateful. Thank you.”

You can watch the first trailer for Big Sky here or below: