The moment has finally arrived! ABBA have reunited for a brand new album 40 years after going on hiatus.

The iconic Swedish band will be back with their new studio collection Voyage, which will be released on 5 November and includes brand new tracks recorded by all four original members of the group.

Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid have teased the new music by releasing two of the next tracks now. I Still Have Faith In You is a poignant ballad, while Don’t Shut Me Down is classic ABBA pop.

The new music coincides with ABBA’s revolutionary new concert experience, ABBA Voyage.

The show will see the stars performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in East London.

ABBA Voyage will have its first show on 27 May 2022, with tickets for the dates to go on sale on Tuesday 7 September at 10am.

The ABBA Arena is a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park that will see the band members’ ABBAtars (ABBA avatars) perform each evening.

These digital versions of the band have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four members.

An 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic have created the ABBAtars and brought them to life for a spectacular concert experience.