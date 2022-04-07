A new Orphan Black spin-off series is coming to AMC

AMC Networks has announced it is working on an Orphan Black spin-off series, titled Orphan Black: Echoes, which will premiere in 2023.

The new Orphan Black spin-off series will take a dive into “the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence.”

“It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” according to Deadline.

It has been confirmed that the first season of Orphan Black: Echoes will run for 10 episodes.

The original Orphan Black series was heavily praised for its LGBTQ+ representation and storylines. The hit BBC America show earned lead actress Tatiana Maslany an Emmy in 2016.

Anna Fishko who worked on the original Orphan Black series will be a showrunner and executive producer alongside John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios in a statement.

“We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen of Boat Rocker Media, served as executive producers of Orphan Black and will be similarly involved with Orphan Black: Echoes.

“We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride,” Fortier and Schneeberg said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!”

Fans have excitedly begun reacting to the news of the new Orphan Black spin-off series, Orphan Black: Echoes, online.

