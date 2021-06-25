Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you’ll probably have noticed there’s been a fair bit of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the telly of late.

Following the conclusion of Down Under last weekend, we’ve been treated to not one but two episodes of All Stars 6 this week. The opening episode saw the queens take part in the variety show challenge, showcasing their individual talents for Ru, Michelle, Ross and Carson.

Back to slay another day is iconic queen and self-proclaimed “Glamour Toad” Ginger Minj, star of season seven and All Stars 2. In the variety show we saw her perform her song Gummy Bear, which is taken from her new album of the same name.

The album includes collaborations with a whole host of familiar faces including Katya, Eureka O’Hara, Jiggly Caliente and more. Following her performance on the variety show challenge, we grabbed a super quick chat with Ginger to find out more about her music.

Gummy Bear is a fun little pop bop – can you tell us more about it?

I have always had an affinity for gummy bears, and anyone who has ever followed me on social media could tell you that, LOL! They are soft, squishy, sweet and there’s absolutely nothing natural about them… just like me! I randomly started eating gummy bears on Instagram a few years ago and it really caught on. Everywhere I go, people hand me bag after bag of their favourite brands, and I love it, so I wanted to write a song that celebrates that.

The song is taken from your new album of the same name – what can we expect from that?

The album is an unabashed love letter to drag queens and the folks who adore them! Every song spotlights different sections of our community in a super fun way and, as the great philosopher Amber von Tussle once said, “It’s got a good beat and you can dance to it!”

We wanted to find out Ginger’s own thoughts on the week’s tops and bottoms but she wouldn’t be drawn, so we stuck with a more diplomatic final question…

How was it to be reunited with such a talented cast of queens, especially to be working with them again after the year we’ve just had?

I’m such a social person and this last year was so lonely! It really did my spirit good to spend some time with friends who really get it, y’know? We were just happy to have something fun to look forward to.

Gummy Bear- the album is out now, stream it here on Apple Music or below.