9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubenstein teases “amazing” future for TK and Carlos

Ronen Rubenstein has teased the future of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s most beloved couple.

The rising star plays Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand in the Ryan Murphy-led emergency drama, which returned for its long-awaited sophomore season earlier this week.

In the first season, viewers saw the character become romantically involved with police officer Carlos Reyes (played by Rafael Silva), although their relationship hadn’t been defined.

However, Rubenstein has confirmed that the characters will “100%” become a couple in season two.

“They are very much there for each other. They are going to go through a lot together, both on the job and off the job,” the star shared in an interview with Hollywood Life.

Rubeinstein revealed that TK will meet Carlos’s parents in upcoming episodes, which was “a big thing that everyone was hoping for and what we were hoping for.”

“Personally, as a fan of the show, I really want to know more about Carlos and his backstory. So I’m really glad that we’re bringing the parents in,” he added.

“He meets my mom and, obviously, Owen is very familiar with Carlos and likes him very much. I think we’re past the honeymoon phase of a relationship, and we’re very much in the swing of things.

“They’re just a really sweet, caring couple, at least in the beginning of the show.”

When asked if they will face any obstacles this season, Rubeinstein said: “Well, I think a major challenge for them and for everybody is going to be we lose somebody early on the season.

“I can’t obviously say who, but I think that’s going to be a challenge for everybody. I think that sort of sticks out to me the most.”

Lone Star has been praised for allowing the couple to be unapologetically queer and for not shying away from passionate love scenes – which doesn’t come as much of a shock considering Murphy is at the helm.

The series has also received acclaim for casting a transgender actor as a transgender man.

Brian Michael Smith (The L Word: Generation Q) plays a leading role as Paul Strickland, a firefighter who isn’t defined by his trans identity.

Lone Star focuses on the fire and police departments in Austin, Texas and was co-created by Murphy’s frequent collaborators, Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) and Tim Minnear (Feud).

It also stars Rob Lowe as firefighter Owen Strand and Liv Tyler as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) captain Michelle Blake, as well as Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam and Julian Works.

Due to complications surrounding COVID, Tyler was forced to drop out of the series. Gina Torres (Angel) has joined the cast as her replacement, Tommy Vega, a paramedic captain.

The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs every Monday in the United States on Fox.