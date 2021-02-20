800 German football players have pledged to support LGBTQ+ footballers in new campaign

“We say to all who struggle with the decision of coming out: we will support and encourage you”

In an act of solidarity, 800 German footballers have pledged their support for LGBTQ+ players.

In a new report from German football magazine 11Freunde, players through the German professional football leagues have come together to end LGBTQ+ discrimination.

“It’s now 2021 – and still there is not a single openly gay football professional in the men’s game in Germany.

“Nobody should be cajoled into coming out. It’s a free and individual choice. But it’s our aim that everybody who decides to take this step can be certain of our fill support,” reads the joint statement.

The publication also tweeted the cover for the incredible feature that showcases players holding a sign that states “Ihr könnt auf uns zählen!” which translates to “You can count on us!”.

Die 11FREUNDE Redaktion und über 800 Fußballerinnen und Fußballer in Deutschland stärken homosexuellen Spielern den Rücken.⁠ #ihrkönntaufunszählen pic.twitter.com/X9Dd3vZdkJ — 11Freunde (@11Freunde_Red) February 17, 2021

Bobby Wood, an international player from the US has signed the appeal along with Bundesliga clubs Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Schalke, Werder Bremen and Freiburg.

Max Kruse, Jonas Hector, Niklas Stark, Alexandra Popp and Almuht Schult have also signed the appeal and showcased their solidarity.