5 books that helped me embrace being bisexual

Picture the scene: wild horses roaming free, pubs bursting at the seams and donkeys in car parks. Pretty bucolic but, also, pretty white, pretty heterosexual and pretty cisgender. This is the environment I grew up in – a tiny town in southern England. As you can imagine, there was a distinct lack of LGBTQ+ role models so I turned, as so many of us do, to books.

To its credit, it did once win market town of the year. But it didn’t show me that being LGBTQ+ is something to be celebrated. I didn’t even hear the term bisexual until I was 17. Nowadays I’m a volunteer ambassador with Just Like Us, speaking in schools about being LGBTQ+. But growing up, I didn’t have school talks or Pride Groups that Just Like Us run.

Instead, I turned to books. Reading from the safety of the closet became my source of power. So, in the hope of maybe helping someone else in a tiny town with very few out bisexuals, here are the books that helped me realise that I’m a proud bisexual woman.