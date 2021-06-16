21-year-old transgender non-binary man killed in California

Poe Black, a 21-year-old transgender non-binary man, was stabbed to death in California, Niland, in March.

Black was believed to be trans masculine, non-binary and a member of the Wyandotte Nation and was “mixed Indigenous”, according to PGH Lesbian. He also used the names Oliver Jackson and Legion.

Black’s tragic death is at least the 28th death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person in 2021. These stats are typically guidance as the number of transgender or gender non-conforming person missing are not fully reported.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office reported the news of Black’s death, on Facebook, stating a body was found and recovered from the Coachella Canal near Slab City, Niland, California, on May 11.

The death of Black was ruled as a homicide and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office have called for anyone with information to come forward.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA, an advocacy group dedicated to helping missing and murdered American Indian women and their families, shared a post calling for support following Black’s murder.

“Oliver Jackson, also known by the names Poe Black, Legion or as Tommi by his family, was a transgender, two-spirit relative. He was 21 years old and originally grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. He was murdered in Southern California sometime during the month of May,” the post read.

“During his life he had suffered so much for the causes of justice for native people, for black people, for LGBT people, and anyone who needed to be stood up for. He was truly loved and he truly loved people. He was a warrior.”

Tori Cooper, HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative commented on Black’s death.

“In May alone, we now know of the deaths of at least nine transgender or gender non-conforming people. This violence is staggering, and if it continues, we will record more cases of fatal violence against trans and gender non-conforming people this year than any prior year,” Cooper wrote.

“As we continue to see unprecedented levels of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people, everyone must speak out in support of trans lives.”