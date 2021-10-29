20 LGBTQ+ shows to binge watch this Halloween

Are you staying in this Halloween weekend and in need of some spooky stories? We’ve got the perfect list of horror TV shows that are guaranteed to fill your days with nightmares and LGBTQ+ realness. From vampires, hunters, werewolves, witches and demons, our list is full of classic television dramas and thrillers that will satisfy your Halloween marathon.
American Horror Story (2011– present)
Cast: Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Lady Gaga, Billy Eichner, Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga, Denis O’Hare, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman
Streaming on: Disney+ (UK), Hulu (US)
Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series has received universal acclaim since its premiere seven years ago, with particular praise for the performances of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Frances Conroy and Angela Bassett. Each season has focused on a different sub-section of horror, such as an asylum, a haunted house, a coven of witches, a cult and the impending apocalypse. There are numerous LGBTQ characters in the series, most notably Paulson’s two lead characters: Lana Winters and Ally Mayfair-Richards. The series has been renewed for three more seasons, meaning American Horror Story will be on our screens until at least 2023.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997 – 2003)
Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, Emma Caulfield, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Eliza Dushku
Streaming on: Amazon Prime (US and UK), Disney+ (UK), Hulu (US)
This iconic fantasy series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character, a teenage girl endowed with supernatural abilities to fight vampires, demons and the forces of darkness. It is often referred to as one of the most influential dramas of all time and made history when it aired the first-ever lesbian sex scene on network television.
Castlevania (2017 – 2021)
Cast: Richard Armitage, Alejandra Reynoso, James Callis, Graham McTavish, Tony Amendola, Matt Frewer, Emily Swallow, Theo James, Jamie Murray, Yasmine Al Massri, Ivana Miličević Adetokumboh McCormack
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
Filled with vampires, demons and supernatural forces, Castlevania is the perfect Halloween binge-watch. Based on the iconic video game franchise, the series follows outcast monster hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and magician Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) as they fight back against the undead forces of the vengeful Dracula (Graham McTavish). With the help of Alucard (James Callis), Dracula’s half-vampire-half human son, the three heroes traverse life-threatening terrains and power-hungry vampire clans. On top of being one of the best video game to television adaptations, the series also features Morana (Yasmine Al Massri) and Striga (Ivana Milicevic) – a lesbian vampire couple. Taking more prominent roles in seasons three and four, the two deliver standout performances.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 – 2020)
Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Chance Perdomo, Darren Mann
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
Netflix’s gritty reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular spellbinding character, who is forced to juggle her supernatural abilities with her mortal life. There are quite a few queer moments throughout the series, such as the relationship between pansexual warlock Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) and Luke Chalfont (Darren Mann), Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson) coming out as trans and of course that steamy orgy scene. Although the series has been praised by fans and critics, Netflix decided to pull the plug after the release of Part Four. The cancellation even spawned a change.org petition asking the streamer to renew the show for another season.
Chucky (2021 – present)
Cast: Zackary Arthur, Brad Dourif, Carina Battrick, Alex Vincent, Bjorgbin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, Avery Esteves, David Kohlsmith, Jana Peck, Christine Elise, Lexa Doig
Streaming on: Syfy (US) TBD (UK)
Based on the iconic film franchise, the new iteration follows teenager Jake Weber (Zackary Arthur) who is struggling with his sexuality in a small suburban town. After finding Chucky at a yard sale, horrific murders begin to occur, changing the town and its residents forever. Brad Dourif, the original voice actor of the psychotic doll, steps back into his role alongside series veterans Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elis. Since premiering earlier this month, fans have praised the series for its LGBTQ+ representation and Chucky’s queer allyship. Series creator Dan Mancini – who is gay – has even described the show as autobiographical when referring to the lead character Jake.
Daybreak (2019)
Cast: Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, Matthew Broderick
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
A brilliant blend of Mad Max, Zombieland and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (it even stars Matthew Broderick as a cannibalistic headteacher). Daybreak is loosely based on Brian Ralph’s celebrated graphic novel of the same name, with enough pop culture references to warrant several viewings. The show focuses on high schooler Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) as he searches for his missing girlfriend in the city of Glendale, California. Like many great franchises, it’s the supporting cast that really makes the world pop, especially Wesley Fists (Austin Crute), a bad-ass, sword-wielding hero; but what makes Wesley truly great is that he’s gay. It challenges the old stereotypes that being queer means being weak or a victim. Despite receiving positive reviews, the series was cancelled after just one season.
Dragula (2017 – present)
Cast: The Boulet Brothers
Streaming on: Shudder (UK and US)
Horror-themed reality competition Dragula offers viewers with a spooky-twist on RuPaul’s Drag Race as the show searches for the World’s Next Drag Supermonster. For its third season, the show features drag king Landon Cider, which is the first time the art-form has been represented on reality television in the United States. It also features sickening queens such as Dollya Black, Evah Destruction, Louisianna Purchase, Maddelynn Hatter, Maxi Glamour, Priscilla Chambers, St. Lucia, Violencia Exclamation Point, and Yovska. The fourth season is currently airing on Shudder.
Dracula (2020)
Cast: Claes Bang, Morfydd, Dolly Wells, Jonathan Aris, Lydia West, John Hefferman, Sacha Dhawan Matthew Beard, Joanna Scanlan, Mark Gatiss, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Clive Russell
Streaming on: BBC iPlayer (UK), Netflix (US)
The latest TV iteration of the iconic vampire tale follows the origins of Count Dracula (Claes Bang) and his never-ending battles with Van Helsing (Dolly Wells). The series was praised by critics for its fresh take on the character and expertly blending the horror genre with comedic elements. The show also gained traction within the LGBTQ+ community, with many categorising Dracula as bisexual. In the first episode, it is implied that the Prince of Darkness and solicitor Johnathan Harker (John Hefferman) had sex during its intense opening scene. Even though fans have categorised Dracula as bisexual, the creator of the series has disagreed. In a statement, Steven Mottaff called the titular character “bi-homicidal.”
Hannibal (2013 – 2015)
Cast: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, Gillian Anderson, Hettienne Park, Kacey Rohl, Lara Jean Chrostecki, Raùl Esparza, Vladimir Jon Cubrt
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US), Hulu (US)
The series follows FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) as he helps investigate a serial killer in Minnesota. The investigation proves to be a tough one for Graham and is assigned forensic psychiatrist, Dr Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), to supervise him. Lecter – who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer – ends up forming an unexpected bond with Graham that threatens his own terrifying crimes. Intrigued by Graham’s empathy towards serial killers, Lecter begins to push boundaries with the FBI profiler in hopes of turning him into a serial killer. The series is filled with LGBTQ+ representation with many viewers shipping Will Graham and Hannibal Lector as a couple. Series creator Bryan Fuller also pitched the show as a love story between the two characters.
Hemlock Grove (2013 – 2015)
Cast: Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, Joel de la Fuente, Kaniehtiio Horn, Dougray Scott, Madeleine Martin, Penelope Mitchell, Freya Tingley, Laurie Fortier, Luke Camilleri
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
Based on the novel of the same name, this horror series follows Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård) and Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron) – two residents of the fictional town of Hemlock Grove. After a series of brutal murders, Roman and Peter work together to find the culprits all while hiding their own dark secrets. The series has three seasons filled with terrifying supernatural creatures like werewolves, vampires, Jörmungandrs and clones. It also features an array of queer characters throughout its 33 episode run.
Penny Dreadful (2014 – 2016)
Cast: Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Reeve Carney, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper, Harry Treadaway, Danny Sapani, Simon Russell Beale, Douglas Hodge Sarah Green Helen McCrory, Patti LuPone
Streaming on: Sky Go (UK), NOW TV (UK), Showtime (US)
Penny Dreadful is the perfect series for anyone who loves the legendary horror classics like Dracula, Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Frankenstein and The Picture of Dorian Gray. Taking place in 1891, the series follows American gunman Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett). After he is hired by Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) and the mysterious Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), the three embark on an adventure to save a young girl from a terrifying creature. The series features five prominent LGBTQ+ characters throughout its three-season run. Penny Dreadful is a sexy, frightening and queer as hell Halloween watch.
Scream (2015 – 2019)
Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Carlson Young, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini, Tom Maden, Santiago Segura, Kiana Ledé, Amelia Rose Blaire, Bobby Campo
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
Based on the iconic slasher franchise, the first two seasons of the MTV anthology series follows high school student Emily Duval (Willa Fitzgerald) and her friends as they navigate a series of horrific murders. As more students begin to die, Emily decides to take a stand against the masked killer while uncovering dark town secrets. The series also has LGBTQ+ representation with Bex Taylor-Klaus’s lead character Audrey Jensen. Audrey’s sexuality is explored throughout the first two seasons of the show. If you end up getting hooked after your binge no need to worry, a reboot with the season one and two casts is officially on the way.
Shadowhunters (2016 – 2019)
Cast: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr., Alisha Wainwright, Alan van Sprang, Maxim Roy
Streaming On: Netflix (UK and US)
The second adaptation of the beloved series of novels, following the 2013 film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, the series focuses on 18-year-old Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) as she discovers that she comes from a long line of Shadowhunters – human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. The show received mixed reviews, although the relationship between Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) became one of the most championed TV relationships in recent memory, spawning thousands of (mostly erotic) fan fiction. The show was cancelled in 2018, breaking the hearts of millions of fans who ‘ship’ the couple, which was described as one of the most natural and realistic LGBTQ+ romances on air.
Teen Wolf (2011 – 2017)
Cast: Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Keahu Kahuanui, Charlie Carver, Max Carver.
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
Based on the 1980s classic, Teen Wolf follows high school student Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) as he navigates his werewolf identity and supernatural threats. With the help of his best friend Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien), the two protect their small Californian town from horrifying creatures like Kanima’s, Darach’s, Ghost Riders and the Dread Doctors. Over the course of its six-season run, the series was met with praise from critics. The show has also been commended for its queer representation and features an array of LGBTQ+ characters throughout the show.
The Haunting of Hill House (2019)
Cast: Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Streaming On: Netflix (UK and US)
Coming in at number one on our list is The Haunting of Hill House. The mini-series follows the Crain family and their horrifying stay at Hill House. The story is told through the lenses of each sibling and their unique experiences with the house. The series has wowed audiences with its unforgettable scares and spine-chilling ghosts. In terms of queer content, the show features the relatable queer character, Theodora Crain (Kate Siegel). Even though Theodora’s story is mainly focused on her relationship with her family and empathic power, viewers were given a glimpse into her budding romantic relationship with one-night stand Trish.
The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Amelia Eve, Rahul Kohli, Oliver Jackso-Cohen, T’Nia Miller, Tahirah Sharif, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel
Streaming On: Netflix (UK and US)
The follow-up to the critically-acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor tells the story of Dani (Victoria Pedretti), a young au-pair who is hired to look after two children in an eerie country house. Upon her arrival, she begins to see hostile apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises. Unlike its spine-chillingly scary predecessor, Bly Manor was, as its core, a love story. The relationship between Dani and Jamie (Amelia Eve) was met with praise from critics, who applauded the show’s refreshing representation of LGBTQ+ women. You’ll never listen to Sheryl Crow’s I Shall Believe the same way again.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020 – 2021)
Cast: Julia Ormond, Nicolas Cantu, Alexa Mansour, Nico Tortorella, Aliyah Royale, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru, Ted Sutherland, Joe Holt Natlie Gold, Jelani Alladin, Anna Khaja
Streaming on: Amazon Prime (UK), AMC Plus (US)
The series is set 10 years after the zombie apocalypse in Nebraska. Unlike its source material, this spin-off is more of a coming-of-age series that follows four teenage protagonists. While some characters lean into being beacons of hope for their community, other characters become heartless villains in the zombie-filled world. Although the show only lasted for two seasons it did feature strong LGBTQ+ representation in Nico Tortorella’s character Felix. Throughout its run, Felix is involved in a passionate romance with fellow survivor Will Campbell (Jelani Alladin).
True Blood (2008 – 2014)
Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Chris Bauer, Nelsan Ellis, Carrie Preston, Adina Porter, Alexander Skarsgard, Deborah Ann Woll, Anna Camp, Lizzy Caplan, Joe Manganeillo
Streaming on: HBO Max (US), NOW TV (UK)
Set in the fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, True Blood picks up two years after the invention of a synthetic blood product that allows vampires to “come out” of hiding and live in normal society with humans. Oscar-winner and X-Men star Anna Paquin plays lead character Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress who falls in love with a 173-year-old “good” vampire called Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). The late Nelsan Ellis co-starred as Lafayette, the unapologetically queer short-order cook at Sookie’s workplace, Merlotte’s. There’s vampires, a hell of a lot of blood, and more raunchy sex scenes than we can count – straight and queer. Don’t watch this with your mother. Trust us, it’s awkward.
Ratched (2020 – present)
Cast: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Harriet Sansom Harris, Brandon Flynn, Hunter Parish
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
A prequel to the classic movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched stars American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson as the infamous nurse and heartless title character who uses her authority to torture her patients. Set in 1947, the thriller follows Mildred as she arrives in Northern Carolina to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred, a psychopath, presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be. Michael Douglas, who served as producer on the original film, returns as executive producer alongside Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley and Jacob Epstein of Lighthouse Management & Media. Writer and creator, Evan Romansky, co-executive produces with Paulson. Although Ratched has received polarizing reviews, it became a massive hit for Netflix, debuting in the number one spot in over 50 countries. It has received a two-season order, so expect the sophomore season to debut sometime in the next year.
Wynonna Earp (2016 – 2021)
Cast: Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell
Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)
On her 27th birthday, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) – the descendant of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp – inherits the special ability to return revenants, the reincarnated outlaws that Wyatt vanquished, all the way back to Hell. With the help of her ancestor’s magic gun, Peacemaker, Wynonna makes it her mission to break her family’s curse by sending demons and other forces of darkness back to where they belong. The series boasts a leading bisexual character in Wynonna’s younger half-sister Waverley (Dominique Provost-Chalkley). Earlier this year, Syfy announced that the fourth season would be its last, which was met with uproar from the fanbase. However, it has been reported that the production company is “in discussions with American broadcasters” in hopes of keeping the show running. Stay tuned.