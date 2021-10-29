20 LGBTQ+ shows to binge watch this Halloween

Wynonna Earp (2016 – 2021)

Cast: Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell

Streaming on: Netflix (UK and US)

On her 27th birthday, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) – the descendant of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp – inherits the special ability to return revenants, the reincarnated outlaws that Wyatt vanquished, all the way back to Hell. With the help of her ancestor’s magic gun, Peacemaker, Wynonna makes it her mission to break her family’s curse by sending demons and other forces of darkness back to where they belong. The series boasts a leading bisexual character in Wynonna’s younger half-sister Waverley (Dominique Provost-Chalkley). Earlier this year, Syfy announced that the fourth season would be its last, which was met with uproar from the fanbase. However, it has been reported that the production company is “in discussions with American broadcasters” in hopes of keeping the show running. Stay tuned.