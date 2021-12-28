The 20 best singles of 2021 by LGBTQ+ artists

It’s been a historic year for many reasons, and music has played its role in 2021 like never before. There are anthems that kept us all going during the many different lockdowns that took place across the globe. There are songs that now soundtrack cherished memories of bars, festivals and gigs opening back up again. And there are bangers that have broken down barriers and really switched up the game.

LGBTQ+ artists – as ever – have been at the forefront of the most exciting, innovative, imaginative and most popular tracks this year. From modern-day icons like Lil Nas X and Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, to newcomers like Isaac Dunbar, Baby Queen and MAY-A, via an actual queer legend in the form of Elton John, LGBTQ+ artists continue to push boundaries.

Here we list our 20 best singles of 2021 by LGBTQ+ artists, rounding up some of the year’s most infectious bops. We’re not in the business of ranking, so they are in alphabetical order, but we have given a special mention to our Song of the Year at the end of the list.

Baby Queen – Dover Beach

An all-consuming infatuation bop, Dover Beach is some of Baby Queen’s finest work. Treading the line of saccharine obsession, artist Bella Latham -aka Baby Queen- bodes with her daydreaming fascination towards her romantic interest. Inspired by Matthew Arnold’s same-titled poem, Latham pens an attention-catching track sung as an ode to being unrequitedly in love. Dover Beach is a non-skip single. ZRS

Craig David & MNEK: Who You Are

Considering how good their voices sound together on this track, it’s a wonder Craig David and MNEK hadn’t collaborated sooner. The pair serve up some deliciously nostalgic garage beats over a smooth pop melody, for a track that feels so effortless in its execution. Lyrics of loving yourself no matter what people say make this an underdog anthem that anyone who has felt like an outsider during their life can connect with. LC

ElyOtto: SugarCrash! ft. Kim Petras & Curtis Waters

ElyOtto is the 17-year-old Canadian star who has taken Tik Tok by storm. His hyperpop anthem SugarCrash! became an internet hit earlier this year, with its pitched vocals and manic production offset by some unexpectedly dark lyrics. Aided by Kim Petras and Curtis Waters on a fizzed-up remix with more E numbers than a box of Lucky Charms, it’s one of the most unique standout hits of the year so far. LC

Girl In Red: Serotonin

Norwegian star Girl In Red took her long-standing battle with impulsive thoughts and put it into a storming pop-rock number during therapy sessions last year. With production duties handled by Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator), the final result is an adrenaline-inducing anthem packed with vulnerability. LC

Isaac Dunbar: Fan Behavior

Rising star Isaac Dunbar took the old-age adage of ‘treat them mean, keep them keen’ and turned it into a thumping ear-worm of a pop anthem. Fan Behavior hears the 17-year-old channel a darker sound, and the song slaps even harder for it. LC

Josef Salvat: I’m Sorry

2021 is the year Josef Salvat properly leant into his pop sensibility with his huge bop I’m Sorry. First written eight years ago, this past-paced banger hears him take responsibility for his fair share of the “fuckery” caused during the breakdown of a relationship. This switch up makes us very excited for his third album Islands in 2022. LC

Kim Petras: Coconuts

It may only be a month since its release, but a track so infectiously camp as this was destined for our end of year singles list. With a pop hook bouncier than Pamela Anderson running down a sun-kissed beach in slow motion, Coconuts is the most magnificently ridiculous music moment of 2021. LC

KWAYE: Runaway

British-Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Kwaye delivers a powerful message on this neo-soul number, packed with raw honesty. Although the production is light, Kwaye’s soul-baring lyrics weigh heavy. In his vocals you can hear an artist who is digging into his emotions and confronting long unspoken truths. LC

L Devine: Priorities

Us queers love a sad-banger moment on the dance floor, and in 2021, L Devine served up one of the year’s very best. Priorities swirls in lyrics of feeling second best to absolutely everything in the eyes of the one you love most, but all of that frustration can be shaken away by the track’s thumping synths, earworm melody and a finale with echoes of Robyn’s finest. Crying in the club never sounded so good. LC

Lil Nas X: MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X doesn’t just create pop songs, he creates pop culture moments. Not content with breaking every record in existence with Old Town Road two years ago, Lil Nas shook music to its hellish core this year with MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). Unapologetically queer, unequivocally addictive, and unfalteringly anthemic, it’s a behemoth of a song that will unquestionably make a lasting positive impact. LC