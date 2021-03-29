15 tweets that prove why Lil Nas X is the king of social media

Who’s doing it like Lil Nas X right now? We’ll wait.

Over this past week, the rapper has continued to cement his status as the king of social media with clapbacks towards the conservative trolls who took issue with his new music video, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

In the biblical and ancient Greek-inspired visual, Lil Nas X pole dances his way into hell, where he proceeds to give Satan a lap dance in thigh-high boots with stiletto heels and Calvin Klein underwear.

After snapping Satan’s neck, the star crowns himself as the new ruler of hell with Lucifer’s horns as his eyes glow and wings emerge.

As we wrote in our review, “It’s a blockbuster of a music video that challenges the status quo, is powerful in its queerness, and unapologetic with its message.”

The music video received rave reviews from the LGBTQ+ community and liberal media for unabashedly celebrating queer sexuality in a way that hasn’t been seen from a mainstream, chart-topping artist such as Lil Nas X.

However – there’s always a ‘however’ isn’t there? – right-wing commentators, the ones who are still crying over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, slammed Lil Nas X for promoting Satanism and ‘corrupting’ younger listeners.

The criticism continued as the Grammy winner announced the release of his ‘Satan Shoes’, a collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF, which features a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of human blood.

On social media, Lil Nas X was inundated with backlash from the aforementioned pro-Trump, conservative trolls. We repeat: trolls. An unbothered Lil Nas X then proved why he’s the ruler of hell and the internet.

Check out some of his best responses below.

this kid is disgusting. i’m never letting my kids listen to his new smash single Montero (call me by your name) that’s out right now! smh🤮 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

yep and i might fuck yours https://t.co/PJ9nil77IJ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

u can’t last 30 seconds in bed with your wife https://t.co/6mFCJlceWb — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

don’t care and ur a flop — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

they shouldn’t be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now 😌 https://t.co/jt6vr8KUbA — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

ok i’m gonna admit it. i’m sorry i fucked up. i should have never taken my titties off. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

y’all saying a gay nigga twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video and she said “uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece” i’m gonna go cry yall😢😢 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021