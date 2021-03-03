15 Minutes with an Icon: Gwen Stefani

You can still feel the impact of Love. Angel. Music. Baby. on pop music today. Looking back at that era, do you remember how you felt?

I do. It’s weird because I have been doing Zoom interviews all morning and the thing about me is I feel so lucky to have conversations like this with people like you Sam. It does help me in my personal life to examine myself. It’s therapy, because you do think back and reflect. During high school, I was really into ska. That, to me, was finding something unusual, weird, different and had this good energy. I went to school and I was the only ska girl, know what I mean? I don’t know why, but I wanted to be different. I didn’t listen to pop music. It wasn’t my thing. Knowing that No Doubt was taking a break, and knowing that there wasn’t going to be a democracy anymore, that it was going to be all me – indulge with yourself Gwen Stefani! – a lightbulb went off. As God does, he said, ‘Go make a record about pop! You weren’t into Prince when Purple Rain came out, but then you realised. You weren’t into Debbie Deb when Debbie Deb came out, but then you realised.’ Tony [Kanal] introduced me to a lot of that music and I love that music just as much. Now I’m not so immature that I can’t admit it, you know? So, I’m going to make my guilty pleasure record! That’s what Love. Angel. Music. Baby. is, and it was also time to push myself, because I had only ever written within my bubble. I didn’t know there were writers to write with. I didn’t know that world because everything that No Doubt had done was so homegrown. We made it up. It was incredibly scary to go in with Linda Perry. She had just written Beautiful for Christina Aguilera and I only knew her as 4 Non Blondes. She was on my label and I had seen her go up the elevator at Interscope. She was a big personality and she said, ‘Gwen, what you waiting for?’ I was like, ‘LIKE A CAT IN HEAT STUCK IN A MOVING CAR!’ It was always there, that record. With music, I always feel like I’m not responsible at all for any of the ideas, including this new song. If I pray, I feel like I receive it and then the real gift is being able to share it. Then, I sit with Sam and he tells me that it’s his favourite record! That’s crazy, I’m sorry! It never gets old!

Did you ever imagine during those sessions that the album would stand the test of time? Even songs that weren’t released such as The Real Thing, Serious and Danger Zone sound like they could be hits today.

Starting to trust you now that you know the titles… You probably have your computer open!

I know the track-list by heart Gwen! Don’t do me like that!

[Laughs] I love those songs so much. I don’t even think that I can understand the impact of the record now. I just know my truth and what I see. That’s one of the reasons why you tour and do live shows because nothing’s real, there’s no realness outside of my parents and Blake and my kids. That’s my real. So, when you tell me that you think that record is great, then it becomes real. When you tour and meet people before the show, like a little nine-year-old girl who’s there with her grandma that’s working my style who says, ‘My grandma showed me your song Hollaback Girl,’ you’re going, ‘What? Is this happening right now?’ It’s so hard to wrap my head around! I never thought I would have any voice in this world or any kind of impact, or even connect with anyone. I was a very passive nobody, so it’s beautiful to hear that, and thank you!

Throughout your career, the LGBTQ+ community has had your back. Looking back, when do you first remember noticing that support?

Very good question. I think about that a lot! I don’t remember a point. I remember the point when females – this is really early on – were on my side, and we were sisters as opposed to a catfight. The girls all of a sudden were my girls. They were me. Like, ‘You’re dressing like me? We’re not a threat to each other?’ I had a relationship with these girls and it was so cool. We’re talking really early, like before we toured. Tragic Kingdom was when things started to reveal itself, the broadness of the audience. Before, it was just our peers, people who were literally our age and listened to the same music. Then Don’t Speak came out and it was like, ‘Whoa, that’s an old person out there!’ The audience started to be broader and you start to notice the different kinds of people out there. To be specific to the question, I feel that love from that community and I feel honoured. Some of the people that I’ve collaborated with in my career, and some of the most talented people with the broadest view, have been in that community. This includes Danilo Dixon, who has been a long-time collaborator in my glam team, and Gregory Alt, who is a make-up artist that I’ve learned so much from. These people have literally been my team. It’s a world that, for me, we come together in the way that we view the world.