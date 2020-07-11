Andrea Di Giovanni and GESS release their new collaboration, Miracle

Andrea Di Giovanni teamed up with LA-based singer GESS for the single.

Andrea Di Giovanni has just released Miracle, their alternative R&B collaboration with LA’s songwriter/producer, GESS (Drag Race, Shea Couleé).

Miracle is the second extract from Andrea’s debut album Rebel, and was produced by Tyler Rydr (Ashnikko, Tinx). With the song, Andrea and GESS explore the theme of power-play in a relationship.

The song references the emotional abuse and pain felt within a relationship, while still hoping for a positive outcome. Unfortunately, the positive outcome never arrives, with Andrea singing: “We could be a miracle / Got you back like I’m invisible / Tell me that this love ain’t typical.”

GESS responds with “This is all a mistake.”

Taking influences from each other, the two artists combine their worlds in an effortless bop that will be stuck in everyone’s ears for a while.

Speaking to GAY TIMES, Andrea said that the song was “quite the departure from my recent material (Bang, Permission EP, Forbidden Love) and it sets a new mood for what’s to come after.”

Miracle is now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Last month, Andrea released their first single from Rebel, Stand Up. The gospel/pop inspired song encourages love in all of its forms, as it explores relationships with all forms of creed.

At the same time, through the eyes of their younger self, Andrea recalls the doubt and insecurity they’ve experienced growing up in a highly religious environment, and how these particular circumstances impacted their relationship with sexuality and self love.

While remembering those conflicting moments with a heavy heart, the singer stays positive and hopeful, encouraging both the oppressed and the oppressors to stand up to their own fears and prejudice.

Andrea’s debut album Rebel is set to release in early autumn.