Lil Nas X responds to online troll calling him a “one hit wonder” in the best way

Don’t even try to come for Lil Nas X.

The American rapper, who is notorious for his quirky personality and dry sense of humour on social media, has gone viral on Twitter after shutting down a bitter online troll who accused the star of being a one-hit wonder.

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X shared a snippet of a new single titled Call Me By Your Name, an upbeat rap anthem that just screams number one material. It is expected to be included on his forthcoming debut album (which he says is “92% done”).

After one Twitter user said all of his “music sound the same” – with his breakout hit Old Town Road being the only exception – Lil Nas X hit back: “bro there’s not a single song of mine that sounds like this shut the hell up.”

His response prompted another hateful troll to chime in, who called the 21-year-old performer a “one hit wonder” who isn’t “classified as a rapper or hip hop artist”. He also called his debut EP, 7, “garbage”. Suffice to say, Lil Nas X shut him down.

“i guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, & a diamond single before even dropping a debut album,” he responded and yes, it was a “get her Jade!” moment.

Since the release of Old Town Road, Lil Nas X has scored two major hits on the Billboard Hot 100: Panini, which peaked at number five and has been certified 4x Platinum; and the Cardi B/Nas-assisted country trap anthem, Rodeo.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X took home Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys for Old Town Road, which became the longest-running number one in history on the Billboard Hot 100.

It spent 19 consecutive weeks in the pole position, three weeks longer than the two previous record holders; One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men (1995–96); and Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (2016).

During its reign, Lil Nas X came out as gay, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number one song.

He later became the second openly gay man, after Elton John, to earn a diamond-certification for a single. According to Billboard, Old Town Road has reached sales (and streaming equivalent sales) of 10 million units.

bro there’s not a single song of mine that sounds like this shut the hell up https://t.co/Rf9Nyptv5D — nope (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020