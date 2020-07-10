Sabrina fans campaigning to save beloved Netflix series following “unfair cancellation”

“The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans are campaigning to save the beloved series from cancellation.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the critically-acclaimed fantasy drama, which stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, has been cancelled and will return for eight final episodes later this year.

In a statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

Fans of the show did not take the news well, with one viewer writing on Twitter: “Sabrina had one of the most diverse casts. Openly gay characters, a trans character played by Lach who is nb, black&poc characters etc.

“Part3 may have missed the mark but this show was important to so many.”

Another wrote: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is cancelled. I can’t. What in the f***ing witchcraft is this. Netflix is so stupid. How tf did this happen it’s literally one of the best shows on Netflix make it make sense.”

Over 34,000 people have signed a petition on change.org asking Netflix to renew the series for another season.

A statement reads: “We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a 5th season. The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.”

If you’re a Sabrina stan (like us) and want to see the spunky witch return to fight the forces of darkness – including her father, the literal ‘Dark Lord’ – and to serve more witch-pop realness, then visit here to sign the petition.

The eight final episodes of season two (‘Part 4’) will see the return of Shipka as well as Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.

In an interview with The Wrap, Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created popular The CW drama Riverdale – confirmed that the rest of season two is still shooting and said each episode is “like its own mini horror movie”.

“We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he revealed. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.”

He continued: “I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina.

“So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.

“And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

The first three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream now on Netflix.