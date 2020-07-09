Netflix cancels Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after two seasons

“Netflix cancelled Sabrina what the gay fick fuckery is going on.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been cancelled at Netflix. The beloved fantasy series, which stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, will return for the eight final episodes of season two later this year.

In a statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.” He also shared a photo of Shipka reenacting an iconic pose from the original Sabrina comic.

Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it…#sabrinanetflix! 🖤📺🎭🏆🌈💋👠⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iZ4f1bJvaM — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 9, 2020

Over Instagram, Shipka posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in character as Sabrina Spellman with two demonic characters alongside the caption: “FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!”

Fans of the critically-acclaimed series did not take the news well.

Sabrina is THE SHOW to stan! Where is the black folks on riverdale??? Netflix wtf! #SabrinaNetflix pic.twitter.com/sSNwtnDeyD — SKYY (@SKYBLM) July 9, 2020

NETFLIX CANCELLED SABRINA AND NOT RIVERDALE ?!?! pic.twitter.com/Vbb0JL4HLQ — Anita Bump (@eddiee113x) July 9, 2020

Sabrina being cancelled before riverdale?? 2020 is so full of shite pic.twitter.com/yfxqscwtTJ — 𝘈𝘣𝘣𝘺 🎞 (@catebl0nchett) July 9, 2020

Netflix cancelled Sabrina what the gay fick fuckery is going on pic.twitter.com/5HuBglDgkm — Chico (@king_nickky) July 9, 2020

Despite everything, Sabrina had one of the most diverse casts. It had so much representation. Openly gay characters, a trans character played by Lach who is nb, black&poc characters etc. Part3 may have missed the mark but this show was important to so many💔 #savesabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/vdegVWrGBS — sammie | blm (@mirandashotto) July 9, 2020

What the fuck they’re canceling Sabrina? That’s such an entertaining show ugh pic.twitter.com/Utai5DNFxE — Naz ‎ △⃒⃘ (@enchantednaz) July 9, 2020

Sabrina is getting canceled, wtf. I mean look at these precious baby’s. Eh Netflix, I might have to kill you. #Sabrina #SabrinaNetflix pic.twitter.com/SGmIdH6V58 — janavi_se (@SeJanavi) July 9, 2020

Part 4 of Sabrina will see the return of Shipka as well as Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.

In an interview with The Wrap, Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created Riverdale – confirmed that the rest of season two is still shooting and said each episode is “like its own mini horror movie”.

“We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he revealed. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.”

He continued: “I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina.

“So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.

“And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

The first three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream now on Netflix.