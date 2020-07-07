Brooke Lynn Hytes defends Canada’s Drag Race contestant from online trolls

“This girl is so talented and helped make that first episode gold.”

Brooke Lynn Hytes has come out in defence of Canada’s Drag Race contestant, Kyne.

The Canadian spin-off premiered last week to highly positive reviews from Drag Race stans on social media, who hailed the series as a “fresh take” on the iconic format due to the quintessential Canadian humour and fierce line-up.

Just like the US original however, the series has attracted its fair share of online trolls, who have blasted the sickening 21-year-old contestant as the “villain” of season one due to her behaviour on the main stage.

Addressing the backlash over Twitter, Kyne wrote: “One day we’re gonna talk about why white queens get praised for being chaotic, overconfident and messy and making “great TV” but it’s a different tune for queens of colour.”

Brooke then demanded ‘fans’ of the series to “please stop with the hate.”

“You have NO IDEA how hard it is,” she tweeted. “Just because you don’t like how someone acts on a television show does not give you the right to send that person hate. This girl is so talented and helped make that first episode gold.”

Seconded! Kyne gave us all the drama, conflama, goopery and gaggery we needed in that premiere and we’re 100% sure she’s gonna give the gays everything they want in subsequent weeks. Consider us stans!

Canada’s Drag Race airs every Thursday in Canada and the United States on Crave and WOW Presents Plus.

It will be available in the UK every Friday on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking about the show coming to BBC Three, RuPaul said in a statement: “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.”

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, also said: “We’re very excited that BBC Three will be the only place in the U.K. to watch the first ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and to be working with World of Wonder again.

“With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series. Get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens.”

Meet the 12 sickening competitors on Canada’s Drag Race here and watch the first gag-worthy trailer – featuring appearances from Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Drag Race UK star Crystal – below.