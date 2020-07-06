Sam Smith officially releases fan favourite cover of Coldplay classic Fix You

Sam Smith has released their emotional cover of Coldplay’s iconic 2005 hit Fix You.

The star previously covered the alternative rock anthem back in May as part of the iHeartRadio Living Room Series, where they received universal acclaim for the emotional weight behind their powerhouse vocals.

Due to fan demand, Sam has officially made their rendition available on iTunes and streaming services.

“I love this song and as soon as I heard it, I was reminded of how much of a classic it is,” Sam said before the performance. “I’ve never seen Chris Martin perform this live but I really want to, because I’ve fallen in love with this song after singing it.”

Fix You (Live) is Sam’s first official release since their dance-pop collaboration with Demi Lovato, I’m Ready, which became their 16th top 20 hit in the UK. It also reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In March, Sam announced that their upcoming third album, which was originally titled To Die For after the single of the same name, has been postponed due to growing concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” they wrote in an official statement on social media. “I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Sam then confirmed that they will be changing the title and pushing back the release date, but told fans not to worry because the album will definitely be released this year – with more singles to follow in the coming months.

