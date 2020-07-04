RuPaul reveals which Drag Race queen he “impersonates” with his husband

It’s not who you’d expect, like at all.

RuPaul has revealed which legendary Drag Race queen he and his husband like to “impersonate” while they’re at home.

On this week’s episode of All Stars 5, the contestants participated in the Snatch Game of Love, with special guest stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Tommy Dorfman, and then sashayed down the runway in their best Prom Queen Fantasy.

Miz Cracker embodied a prom queen with acne, Alexis Mateo served quinceañera-realness, India Ferrah channelled Morticia Adams, Jujubee took inspiration from the 80s and Shea Couleé paid homage to Carrie and Sasha Velour’s rose petal-extravaganza.

While critiquing Blair St. Clair’s gender-bent tuxedo dress, RuPaul admitted: “You know, my husband and I do an impersonation of you walking down the runway. On your season, she had a fur coat and she walked to the end of the runway and she went, ‘Oooh, shhh!'”

The judged erupted into laughter and Blair took the confession quite well, reenacting the moment on the main stage. “Oh shit, I’m going to pop something!” added RuPaul. Who would have thunk it, eh?

Tommy Dorfman also had some T to spill this week. As Mama Ru shantayed down the runway, he asked the 13 Reasons Why star if he’s ever dated a drag queen, to which he revealed: “Actually, Violet Chachki and I dated when we were in high school.”

“I bet you’ve got the stories to tell, don’t you?” responded Ru, to which Tommy teased: “I do, but I think I’ll keep those private.” The T was piping hot this episode and fans were living for it – see below.

NOT RUPAUL TELLING BLAIR HE MAKES FUN OF HER WITH HIS HUSBAND IM CRYINGGGGG — dingo (@diego_a_gogo) July 4, 2020

I’m imagining RuPaul and her husband doing Blair St Clair impressions down at the fracking rig lmfaooo — hormonal jew (@degendering) July 4, 2020

not rupaul bullying blair — j💖 (@ketohennessy) July 4, 2020

Blair drowned and RuPaul just watched her do it like usual — Tag (@AvantGardeGoth) July 4, 2020

Tommy dorfman dated violet chachki back in highschool yasssss — jamié carrington (@heyjamesdean) July 4, 2020

tommy dorfman is so freakin fine. let him and violet be together — Gab (@gbrl_mrtin) July 4, 2020

wait so tommy dorfman and violet chachki dated AND they're second cousins helloooo — 𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖍𝖎 (@escdisney) July 4, 2020

forget the india drama, i want to know what the tea is on tommy dating violet chachki in high school! #AllStars5 — black lives fucking matter (also i'm jess) (@jessabelle_95) July 4, 2020

tommy dorfman dating violet chachki in high school … reality machine broke — luk (@pineandbone) July 4, 2020

Tommy Dorfman and Violet Chachki dated back in high school?? 🧐 #AllStars5 pic.twitter.com/mvRtFrhVGL — Reality TV Junkie! (@_TVLiveTweeter) July 4, 2020

TOMMY DATED VIOLET i wanna know everything #AllStars5 — eli🦔 (@fireproofelijah) July 4, 2020

Oh my Tommy Dorfman dated Violet in high school. GASP. #DragRace #AllStars5 — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) July 4, 2020

The first five episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 are now available to stream in the UK on Netflix.

