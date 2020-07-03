Former Eurovision stars react to Netflix’s Eurovision film

by Matt Moore

Comments

Culture

Acts included Blue, Buck’s Fizz, Scooch and Conchita Wurst.

We’ve all recently been enthralled with Netflix’s Eurovision, Will Ferrell’s take on the legendary song competition, and now Netflix UK has gathered legendary stars from the show’s past to react to the film.

In the 12-minute video, Blue, Joe and Jake, Scooch, Conchita Wurst, Courtney Act and Buck’s Fizz reacted to some of the highlights of the film, including Lars stuffing himself, the endless cameos of Eurovision contestants and the performances of Lars and Sigrit.

At one point, Blue’s Lee Ryan asks “Why didn’t we get a shot to be in this movie?” to which Simon Webbe quips back “Because we got beat by Jedward.”

And during the scene with past Eurovision contestants, Joe Woolford says: “I feel like everyone who was in the contest is there and there’s me and you watching along on our laptops.”

Although a highlight from that scene is Courtney’s scream when she realises that Conchita managed to grab a cameo, and Courtney losing her ‘gay card’ after getting the lyrics wrong to a Cher song.

Many of the stars also reflected on how accurate parts of the film were, especially with capturing the overall mood of the competition and its sometimes cheesy entries.

As the video ends, Mike Nolan from Bucks Fizz quips: “They may make another one of those, maybe a Part 2, and we might do that one,” before being reminded that the band feature in promotional material.

You can watch the full video either here, or below.

Related: Netflix’s Eurovision shades Chechnya’s homophobic president in best way

Comments

More

Culture

Former Eurovision stars react to Netflix’s Eurovision film

Culture > Drag

Here’s how viewers reacted to the first episode of Canada’s Drag Race

Community

Trump administration is going to make it easier for homeless shelters to refuse trans people

Community

Walk the Moon singer Nick Petricca comes out as bisexual

Community

Why you should send a Letter Filled with Pride

Community

Dutch rower Maarten Hurkmans comes out as bisexual

Community

MENA LGBTQ+ activists slam Facebook for not removing posts calling for gay people to be killed

Culture > Drag

Courtney Act volunteers to replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing

Next
Press enter to search