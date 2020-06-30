Aaron Valenzuela is getting Spicy on his bilingual sophomore banger

Aaron Valenzuela’s new single is one for the clubs.

The LA-based singer, actor and designer, who hails from Mexico, has followed up his excellent debut single Space Disco Warrior with Spicy, an equally infectious, bilingual dance-pop banger that explores themes of “carnal fantasy”.

According to Aaron, Spicy was inspired by legendary “large than life” female rappers such as Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim, who he credits as his musical heroes for “captivating audiences by owning their sexuality while rapping about their fantasies.”

“Their words often reflected my own fantasies as well,” the rising star explained in press release.

“Much of it was over the top, but it made their music even greater. It is liberating to tell my story as a gay male, at a time when more LGBTQ+ artists are adding their voices to the landscape. There still aren’t enough, and I hope that I can, in some small part, represent other Queer Latinxs, because it was something I was missing growing up.”

Spicy is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here on Apple Music or below.

Aaron’s bespoke designs have been worn by stars such as Lenny Kravitz, will.i.am, FKA Twigs, JoJo and Boy George. He has also modelled for publications such as V Magazine, DNA, Walls, Crotch and Playgirl.

Check out the video for his debut single, Space Disco Warrior, below.