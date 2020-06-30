Aaron Valenzuela is getting Spicy on his bilingual sophomore banger

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

Aaron Valenzuela’s new single is one for the clubs.

The LA-based singer, actor and designer, who hails from Mexico, has followed up his excellent debut single Space Disco Warrior with Spicy, an equally infectious, bilingual dance-pop banger that explores themes of “carnal fantasy”.

According to Aaron, Spicy was inspired by legendary “large than life” female rappers such as Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim, who he credits as his musical heroes for “captivating audiences by owning their sexuality while rapping about their fantasies.”

“Their words often reflected my own fantasies as well,” the rising star explained in press release.

“Much of it was over the top, but it made their music even greater. It is liberating to tell my story as a gay male, at a time when more LGBTQ+ artists are adding their voices to the landscape. There still aren’t enough, and I hope that I can, in some small part, represent other Queer Latinxs, because it was something I was missing growing up.”

Spicy is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here on Apple Music or below.

Aaron’s bespoke designs have been worn by stars such as Lenny Kravitz, will.i.am, FKA Twigs, JoJo and Boy George. He has also modelled for publications such as V Magazine, DNA, Walls, Crotch and Playgirl.

Check out the video for his debut single, Space Disco Warrior, below.

Comments

More

Community

PrEP will finally be made available in Wales on the NHS

Community

Spencer Brown comes out as gay: “I will no longer live in fear”

Community

Pride 2020: Why being an ally is more important than ever

Culture

Bellsavvy is 2020’s fierce new self-empowerment pop diva

Community

Communal Cherub Acapellas: An account of being autistic and LGBTQ+

Culture

Aaron Valenzuela is getting Spicy on his bilingual sophomore banger

Community

Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2020 (so far)

Community

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay to the beat of Diana Ross

Next
Press enter to search