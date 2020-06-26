Gregory Dillon ‘unboxes the life of a closeted male doll’ on euphoric new pop anthem

Gregory Dillon has served up a slice of euphoria on his brilliant new single, Plastic Ferrari.

The mid-tempo synthpop anthem, which follows in the footsteps of the American singer-songwriter’s nostalgic romantic bop Love Again, tells the (rather relatable) story of a closeted male doll who feels hollow and insecure.

“This song was not intended for me. In fact, when diving into this play-pretend fantasy I imagined myself in the passenger seat next to a crying Barbie, desperately smiling through a breakdown,” Gregory explains to GAY TIMES.

“However, the more I looked at her, the more I realised I found myself staring at my own plastic reflection, navigating my teen-queer feelings in a small suburban town was a pretty close experience.”

Gregory visualised himself driving a pink Tonka Truck as he tried to embody that “carefree persona,” later arriving at the realisation that the song was about “unboxing the life of a closeted male doll, and the struggle he hid behind his plastic mold.”

The star says his music touches upon themes of nostalgia as a form of therapy for his heteronormative childhood: “I remember sneaking my sister’s Polly Pockets into the bath so I could get a glimpse at this world I was told was not meant for me.

“I’d find myself tongue-tied and awkward around these figurines. I was embarrassed of showing any natural flair. This music is like getting to step back into my youth and embrace my inner-diary as the hopeless romantic queer person I am today.”

Plastic Ferrari is one of the first teasers into Gregory’s “hefty summer release schedule” which will continue to explore his personal version of the American Dream, with ‘Suburban Escapism’ serving as the overarching theme.

“I wish I could tell you more. I promise it’s culminating into the project I’ve been dreaming of releasing,” he adds.

Plastic Ferrari is now available on iTunes and streaming services. Listen here on Apple Music or watch the lyric video below, in which the star “molds a queer story” through a video game with gay, pixelated characters.

