Britney Spears releases Pride Remix of fan-favourite song Mood Ring

Britney has truly given the gays everything they want.

Last month, the pop superstar shared the DJ Mustard-produced song Mood Ring to iTunes and streaming services around the world, after only being available as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of ninth studio album, Glory.

The song subsequently peaked at number 10 in Scotland, becoming the only song from Glory to do so, and charted in the top three in Hungary, the top 20 of the UK Download Chart and number two of the US digital chart.

Britney has now released a remix to celebrate Pride Month, which transforms the sultry, R&B-tinged track into a full-blown dance banger. We can’t wait to dance to this with our friends in… front of a computer screen.

Listen to Mood Ring (Pride Remix) here on Apple Music or below.

Earlier this week, Britney paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community in an adorable, heartfelt Instagram video.

“To all my friends at the LGBTQ community, happy Pride Month!” she addresses fans in the clip. “You guys bring so much hard passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life.”

Britney continued to say that she loves LGBTQ+ people “so much it hurts” before she’s hilariously interrupted by her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who can be heard in the background shouting, “GO LGBTQ!”

The star reiterated her love for the community in her caption, in which she wrote: “I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much…. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you.”

Sam then commented underneath the post, (rightfully) saying that it is the “best community”.