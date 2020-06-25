Lady Gaga surprises fans at ‘fundrager’ in aid of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the Club Quarantine ‘fundrager’ last night.

The event was organised by Club Quarantine and Paper Magazine to benefit The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, a Black and trans-led charity committed to protecting and defending the lives of Black trans people.

The pop superstar surprised fans as she opened the show in a Chromatica face mask, before dancing to remixes of Sceiße and G.U.Y. (Girl Under You). She then brought out her laptop and struck various poses – in classic Gaga fashion, of course.

Later, Gaga stopped her set to thank the audience for attending. “I just want to thank you so much for coming,” she said. “I love you, I love you so much! Thank you, Marsha P. Johnson for being such an inspiration to so many people.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight. You guys are having so much fun together in the spirit of something so kind and beautiful. I fucking love you. Please take care of each other tonight.”

The event also highlighted the talents of many other incredible performers including Purple Disco Machine, Ralph Rosario, Doss, Dee Digs and ANZ, as well as drag artists such as Juku and The Ugly One.

You can watch the ‘fundrager’ in full on Paper Magazine’s website and watch Gaga’s performance below.

To support the Black trans community, please consider donating to Black, trans-led charities. London Trans Pride have also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for this year’s Black Trans Lives march – visit here.