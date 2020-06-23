Courtney Act announces new UK and Ireland tour for 2021

“Get into it, the future is fluid!”

Courtney Act is bringing her critically-acclaimed show Fluid to the UK and Ireland next year.

The production will “dive into a cool, refreshing ocean of fluid sexuality and gender” and follows the Drag Race legend and Celebrity Big Brother winner as she takes audiences on a “voyage with an evening of song, soul and sexuality.”

“Can’t wait to splash Fluid all across the UK and Europe in April 2021. The band and I will be touring this show of original live music, storytelling and of course costumes, hair, and shoes!” Courtney said in a statement.

“I was honoured the show sold out and received amazing reviews when it opened earlier this year during Sydney Mardi Gras, it comes from my heart and is an exploration of identity, gender, sexuality and a whole lot of fun. Get into it, the future is fluid!”

Following sold-out dates in Australia, Courtney will take Fluid to Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newcastle and Worthing – check out the full list of dates below.

TUE 06 APRIL MANCHESTER The Bridgewater Hall

THU 08 APRIL EDINBURGH The Queen’s Hall

FRI 09 APRIL GLASGOW O2 Academy

SAT 10 APRIL NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre

FRI 16 APRIL DUBLIN Olympia

SAT 17 APRIL WORTHING Assembly Hall

MON 19 APRIL BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

THU 22 APRIL BATH Forum

SAT 24 APRIL LIVERPOOL Grand Central Hall

SUN 25 APRIL CARDIFF New Theatre

MON 26 APRIL LONDON Palladium

Tickets go on general sale Monday 29 June 2020 at 9am here.

To access the exclusive pre-sale on Friday 26 June 2020 at 9am, sign up here.