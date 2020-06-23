Courtney Act announces new UK and Ireland tour for 2021

by Sam Damshenas

Drag

“Get into it, the future is fluid!”

Courtney Act is bringing her critically-acclaimed show Fluid to the UK and Ireland next year.

The production will “dive into a cool, refreshing ocean of fluid sexuality and gender” and follows the Drag Race legend and Celebrity Big Brother winner as she takes audiences on a “voyage with an evening of song, soul and sexuality.”

“Can’t wait to splash Fluid all across the UK and Europe in April 2021. The band and I will be touring this show of original live music, storytelling and of course costumes, hair, and shoes!” Courtney said in a statement.

“I was honoured the show sold out and received amazing reviews when it opened earlier this year during Sydney Mardi Gras, it comes from my heart and is an exploration of identity, gender, sexuality and a whole lot of fun. Get into it, the future is fluid!”

Following sold-out dates in Australia, Courtney will take Fluid to Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newcastle and Worthing – check out the full list of dates below.

TUE 06 APRIL               MANCHESTER             The Bridgewater Hall
THU 08 APRIL               EDINBURGH                The Queen’s Hall
FRI 09 APRIL                 GLASGOW                   O2 Academy 
SAT 10 APRIL                NEWCASTLE               Tyne Theatre
FRI 16 APRIL                 DUBLIN                        Olympia
SAT 17 APRIL                WORTHING                  Assembly Hall
MON 19 APRIL              BIRMINGHAM              Town Hall
THU 22 APRIL               BATH                            Forum
SAT 24 APRIL               LIVERPOOL                  Grand Central Hall
SUN 25 APRIL              CARDIFF                       New Theatre
MON 26 APRIL             LONDON                       Palladium

Tickets go on general sale Monday 29 June 2020 at 9am here.
To access the exclusive pre-sale on Friday 26 June 2020 at 9am, sign up here.

Amplify

Community

Culture

Culture

Community

Community

Culture

Culture

