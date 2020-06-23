Shea Couleé has revealed details of when a fellow drag queen asked her to perform Britney Spears’ I’m A Slave 4 U for Black History Month, while “dressed as a slave”.

In aid of Brave Space Alliance, the Drag Race icon recently participated in a Chicago Black Drag Council livestream, where she and several other performers discussed the archaic treatment of Black drag queens in Chicago.

Chicago-based entertainer Lucy Stoole moderated the three-hour town hall with Shimmy LaRoux, a Black woman in the city’s burlesque community who also works as a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant.

During the discussion, Lucy addressed the “great deal of pain” that has been inflicted upon Black queens by T-Rex, known out of drag as Benjamin Bradshaw, who is one of the leading figures in Chicago’s drag community.

“You’ve abused your power and you’ve helped perpetuate racism through Boystown by reducing all people of color to tokens for your personal gain,” Stoole read from a letter, that was signed by several other entertainers.

Shea then confronted T-Rex over a comment she made when they both worked together.

“We had already worked a show and were backstage with the staff — this was at Scarlet. I was the only person of color back there, it was you and Bryce and somebody else and you had made a joke,” Shea said.

“At that time, we would do cast numbers at the top of the show, that for Black History Month, it would be funny, as a number, as a cast, if we performed to Britney Spears’ Slave for You with me dressed as a slave while the rest of you whipped me.”

When asked by Shea if she remembers making that comment, T-Rex responded: “I… I do.”

Shea continued: “I want you to know that that experience has stayed with me for a very long time because you were somebody I considered a friend. And the fact that my hurt and my displeasure at being subjected to that and how I had to almost beg you for an apology, really let me know where I stood with you, not just as a person but as a person of color specifically.”

Shea also revealed other instances, in which she and other Black queens would not receive the same amount of space in dressing rooms as white queens, and being paid less money despite doing more work.

“At times, when you felt as if I was being too bold, you used that and weaponised that against me, to try to blacklist me and stop me from working. You directly attacked my livelihood, which is an act of violence,” she added.

Shea also said T-Rex blacklisted her until she appeared on the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Following the live stream – which went viral on Twitter – Chicago’s leading drag club, Roscoe’s Tavern, announced in a Facebook post they had “severed our professional relationship with drag host T Rex, effective immediately.”

Berlin’s followed suit, writing: “We have decided to end our relationship with T Rex. We do not condone racism or behaviors that hurt others. We are sorry for the part we played in allowing this behavior to remain in our space and we vow to do better.”

Last week, T-Rex issued an apology on her Instagram account, saying she’s “committed to lending my voice and privilege to create change in the environments that I work in and to hold myself and others accountable.”