The Politician season 2 is now streaming on Netflix worldwide

The Politician season 2 is here.

The series has finally returned for a second run on Netflix and sees the return of Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, an ambitious 20-something politician who is determined to become the President of the United States.

Season two picks up immediately after the events of the season one finale, which saw Payton running for the New York State sensate against Dede Standish (Judith Light) and her campaign manager, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler).

Fan-favourite characters such as Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch), Alice Charles (Julia Schlaepfer), McAfee Westbrook (Laura Dreyfuss), James Sullivan (Theo Germaine), Skye Leighton (Rahne Jones) and Ricardo (Benjamin Barrett) return.

Hollywood star David Corenswet also appears as his (dead) breakout character River Barkley.

Although the series received mixed reviews for its first season, it received two nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy (Platt).

No spoilers, but we predict more awards galore for this season, especially for Midler’s performance. It’s… genius.

The Politician is now streaming worldwide on Netflix – watch the trailer below.