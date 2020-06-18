Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Noah’s Arc to return for anniversary special

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

Noah’s Arc is returning for a one-off special to mark its 15th anniversary.

The beloved series, which aired on Logo from 2005-2007, followed a group of friends as they navigated the gay dating scene in Los Angeles. It made history as the first American drama with a cast of all-Black and gay characters.

Noah’s Arc was also notable for tackling social issues that weren’t discussed on television at the time, such as same-sex dating, same-sex marriage, same-sex parenthood, HIV/AIDS awareness, homophobia and gay bashing.

Although the first season ranked as Logo’s most popular program, the series was cancelled after the season two finale. Fans received closure with a film in 2008, titled Jumping the Broom, which received acclaim from queer critics.

The virtual reunion episode, titled The Rona Chronicles, will see the return of fan-favourite characters Noah (Darryl Stephens), Alex (Rodney Chester), Ricky (Christian Vincent), Chance (Doug Spearman) and Wade (Jensen Atwood).

It will be followed by a live Q&A with Queer Eye’s culture expert, Karamo Brown.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get messages, tweets, DMs and emails from the huge Noah’s Arc fanbase saying how much they love & miss the show and begging for a reboot,” said creator Patrik-Ian Polk.

“While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to receive from the fans.”

The special will raise money for several Black LGBTQ+ non-profit organisations such as Birmingham AIDS Outreach, CASA Ruby, G.L.I.T.S (Gays & Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society), In The Meantime Men’s Group, LGBT Detroit, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) and The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

The fundraising goal is $100,000. You can donate here.

Comments

More

Culture

Listen to Emily Burns’ cover of Through The Valley for The Last Of Us Part II

Culture > Drag

Here’s who Ongina would’ve “killed” on Snatch Game for Drag Race All Stars 5

Culture

Raven-Symoné announces that she’s married her partner

Community

Black Trans Lives Matter protest to take place in London later this month

Culture

Victoria Monét and Khalid’s new single Experience is the disco jam we need this summer

Community

Basketball player Daniel Arcos comes out as gay to mark Pride Month

Culture

HANDSOME and Essie Holt duet for mesmerising Christine and the Queens cover

Culture

Premiere: Jada Michael’s vocals shine on acoustic version of Freak

Next
Press enter to search