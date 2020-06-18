Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Noah’s Arc to return for anniversary special

Noah’s Arc is returning for a one-off special to mark its 15th anniversary.

The beloved series, which aired on Logo from 2005-2007, followed a group of friends as they navigated the gay dating scene in Los Angeles. It made history as the first American drama with a cast of all-Black and gay characters.

Noah’s Arc was also notable for tackling social issues that weren’t discussed on television at the time, such as same-sex dating, same-sex marriage, same-sex parenthood, HIV/AIDS awareness, homophobia and gay bashing.

Although the first season ranked as Logo’s most popular program, the series was cancelled after the season two finale. Fans received closure with a film in 2008, titled Jumping the Broom, which received acclaim from queer critics.

The virtual reunion episode, titled The Rona Chronicles, will see the return of fan-favourite characters Noah (Darryl Stephens), Alex (Rodney Chester), Ricky (Christian Vincent), Chance (Doug Spearman) and Wade (Jensen Atwood).

It will be followed by a live Q&A with Queer Eye’s culture expert, Karamo Brown.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get messages, tweets, DMs and emails from the huge Noah’s Arc fanbase saying how much they love & miss the show and begging for a reboot,” said creator Patrik-Ian Polk.

“While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to receive from the fans.”

The special will raise money for several Black LGBTQ+ non-profit organisations such as Birmingham AIDS Outreach, CASA Ruby, G.L.I.T.S (Gays & Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society), In The Meantime Men’s Group, LGBT Detroit, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) and The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

The fundraising goal is $100,000. You can donate here.