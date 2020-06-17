L Devine just delivered one of the best covers of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way

L Devine has made Born This Way her own.

The British singer-songwriter, who is known for delivering infectious pop bops such as Naked Alone, Like You Like That and Don’t Say It, is celebrating Pride Month with covers of hits from LGBTQ+ artists.

Following her captivating rendition of Frank Ocean’s R&B number Lost, L Devine has amped up the queer factor with a 90s and garage-inspired cover of Lady Gaga’s iconic number one single, Born This Way.

Like we said in the headline, it’s one of the best covers we’ve ever heard of the LGBTQ+ anthem. She completely makes it her own and we demand an official release. Are you reading this L Devine? If so, have we made ourselves clear?

Listen to L Devine’s stunning cover of Born This Way below.