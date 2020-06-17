L Devine just delivered one of the best covers of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

L Devine has made Born This Way her own.

The British singer-songwriter, who is known for delivering infectious pop bops such as Naked Alone, Like You Like That and Don’t Say It, is celebrating Pride Month with covers of hits from LGBTQ+ artists.

Following her captivating rendition of Frank Ocean’s R&B number Lost, L Devine has amped up the queer factor with a 90s and garage-inspired cover of Lady Gaga’s iconic number one single, Born This Way.

Related: L Devine is the queer pop princess who refuses to be defined by genre.

Like we said in the headline, it’s one of the best covers we’ve ever heard of the LGBTQ+ anthem. She completely makes it her own and we demand an official release. Are you reading this L Devine? If so, have we made ourselves clear?

Listen to L Devine’s stunning cover of Born This Way below.

Comments

More

Culture

HANDSOME and Essie Holt duet for mesmerising Christine and the Queens cover

Culture

Premiere: Jada Michael’s vocals shine on acoustic version of Freak

Culture > Drag

Drag Race producers reveal how queens are picked for All Stars

Culture

Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Noah’s Arc to return for anniversary special

Community

Spanish sensation Pablo Alborán comes out as gay in heartfelt video

Community

AZ Magazine launches fundraiser to support Black LGBTQ+ creatives

Culture

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in upcoming biopic

Culture

The first season of Love, Victor is finally available to stream online

Next
Press enter to search